Disney Parks Descend into Chaos: Guests Outraged Over Unruly Crowds

A recent trip report from a longtime Walt Disney World visitor has sparked a conversation about guest behavior and park etiquette. The guest, who has been visiting Disney annually for nearly 30 years, shared their disappointment and concern over what they described as an increase in uncivilized behavior among fellow park-goers during their recent vacation.

Disrespect and Lack of Supervision

The guest recounted multiple incidents of unruly behavior, including unsupervised children and inattentive parents. At Tomorrowland Speedway, children were seen running and hopping between benches despite the rainy weather, with no intervention from their guardians.

While waiting in ride queues, children swung on ropes, creating a safety hazard for others. According to the guest, the issue lies not solely with the children but with the lack of attention and discipline from their parents or guardians.

In one particularly concerning incident at the Be Our Guest restaurant, the guest described how a group of children ran around the dining area unchecked, with one child nearly causing a busser to drop a tray of dirty dishes. “It’s disheartening to witness such deplorable behavior, especially when these vacations are so expensive,” the guest lamented.

Frustrations at Resorts and Transportation

The guest’s frustrations extended beyond the theme parks. During their stay at Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort, they reported disturbances from teenagers running laps on the hotel’s second floor and blasting music late into the night.

Security was seen chasing the teenagers, but the noise persisted until the early hours of the morning. On one of the buses, a family with three strollers blocked the wheelchair ramp and aisle, refusing to move for guests trying to disembark, creating further tension.

The guest expressed broader concerns about societal norms, stating, “It’s terrifying to imagine society’s future when these children are being exposed to such negative examples.” They also questioned the lack of rule enforcement by Disney cast members, noting that line-cutting and other disruptive behaviors often went unaddressed.

A Call for Better Behavior

While the guest’s report has sparked discussion among Disney fans, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of mutual respect and responsibility when visiting crowded and popular destinations. The guest’s plea was clear: “It’s time for everyone to do better.”

As Disney continues to welcome millions of visitors annually, addressing issues of etiquette and enforcement may be of increasing importance for the resort.

For now, the report highlights both the joys and challenges of visiting a world-renowned destination like Walt Disney World—a place where magical memories coexist with the realities of navigating large crowds and diverse groups of people.