Disney Confirms New Look For Classic Haunted Mansion Character!

We’ll live happily ever after. Till death do us part.

There are many attractions that are considered essential parts of the Disney experience — rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, and the Haunted Mansion. Many guests can’t take a trip to Disney without riding many, if not all, of these classic rides.

Now, the Haunted Mansion was not a Disneyland opening day attraction, but it’s hard to think of The Happiest Place on Earth without it.

Related: Disney Fans Can See a “Real” Ghost at the Haunted Mansion

In August 2024, Disney announced that the New Orleans Square attraction would undergo a major refurbishment. The ride queue would be expanded and enhanced, and a brand-new store would open near the ride exit.

On January 21, 2024, the Haunted Mansion officially closed, much to the disappointment of many guests. They watched and waited patiently while crews worked.

Finally, in late July, after months of waiting for an announcement, the attraction finally reopened. However, with the Halloween season fast approaching, it reopened not as the Haunted Mansion but as the Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)- themed Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Related: Haunted Mansion Attraction Sees Changes After 55 Years, Surprising Disney Fans

Then, on December 23, 2024, Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Shop opened next to the ride.

When the new shop first opened, some eagle-eyed fans noticed some interesting artwork on the wall. And no, we aren’t talking about the AI-generated photos and Amazon purchases, although they definitely noticed that.

No, they noticed an interesting image of a spooky bride. And they wondered if maybe this would be the new Constance Hatchaway — the perpetual newlywed whose husbands always seem to lose their heads.

Is this our new bride? 👀

Related: Disney World’s Haunted Mansion Enters the 21st Century

It appears those assumptions were right on point, and Constance Hatchaway has a new look!

On January 6, Disney shared the first image of a new Haunted Mansion sipper that will be coming to the Disneyland Resort on January 14. The original release date was supposed to be January 8 but was pushed back.

The sipper features the betrothed holding a candelabra, as well as a bouquet of roses. The old Constance Hatchaway had simply been talking to guests while wielding a very sharp-looking ax.

NEW: Haunted Mansion Bride Sipper coming to Harbour Galley and Stage Door Cafe at Disneyland starting January 8th. The price for the sipper is $35 and includes a fountain beverage.

NEW: Haunted Mansion Bride Sipper coming to Harbour Galley and Stage Door Cafe at Disneyland starting January 8th. The price for the sipper is $35 and includes a fountain beverage. pic.twitter.com/Xm32hjCert — Theme Park IQ (@ThemeParkIQ) January 6, 2025

If you are heading to Disneyland Resort in the coming days, it is important to note that the attraction will be closed beginning January 7 as it is transformed back into the traditional attraction. This is particularly exciting since guests have not been able to ride the Haunted Mansion in its original state for more than one year.

The Haunted Mansion will reopen on January 18.

What do you think about the look of the new Haunted Mansion bride? Which version of Constance Hatchaway is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments!