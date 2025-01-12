Disney Star Faces Backlash For Sharing GoFundMe During LA Fires

If you have been watching the news over the past week, you know that multiple massive fires are burning in Los Angeles. The Pacific Palisades Fire is currently just under 24,000 acres and is at 11% containment. The Eaton Fire is currently just over 14,000 acres and is at 27% containment.

More than 150,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes, thousands of homes and businesses have burned to the ground, and the death toll is at 16, but is expected to climb.

More than 26,000 acres have burned and this is the most devastating fire in Los Angeles history. Entire towns have been wiped off the map, thousands of people have lost everything, and the Santa Ana winds are continuing to make things worse.

One of the many people who had to flee and watch return to a burnt-out neighborhood was Mandy Moore, the star of Disney’s Tangled (2010). Ms. Moore lived in Altadena, California, much of which was burned down in the Eaton fire. She shared pictures of her devastated neighborhood but said that part of her house was, thankfully, still standing.

We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.

Sadly, Mandy Moore was not the only member of her family to lose their home in the catastrophic fires. In a separate post, the This Is Us star revealed that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law had also lost their house in the Eaton fire. Her brother-in-law is a touring musician who lost all of his music equipment. On top of that, his wife is pregnant with their first child and due in just a few weeks.

Ms. Moore shared a link to a GoFundMe for her family, which was started for the couple by a family friend.

Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever. Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild. Link in bio and all the love…

Sadly, her post was not taken the way it was intended. Many people commented on the post, blasting Ms. Moore for asking for money for her family when she is wealthy enough to afford to help them out by herself. Some commenters said that Ms. Moore’s net worth was an estimated $14 million, so she should not be asking other people to give their money.

Things got so bad that comments on the post were turned off, and Ms. Moore edited the post to clarify exactly why she shared their GoFundMe. She also attacked critics with some very blunt words, “F OFF”.

****And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.

While a number of GoFundMe’s have been started in the wake of the fire, there are still a lot of people who have lost everything and do not have a donation page.

If you are looking to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires, here are some places you can donate to:

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund: https://www.cafirefoundation.org/what-we-do/for-communities/disaster-relief

California Community Foundation: https://www.calfund.org/funds/wildfire-recovery-fund/

World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen: https://donate.wck.org/give/499865/?_gl=1*1xkrdmj*_gcl_au*MTk5MDIxMzExMS4xNzM2Mzc0ODk2*_ga*ODkwNjgzOTc0LjE3MzYzNzQ4OTY.*_ga_5WKVY8503C*MTczNjM4MzQ3OS4yLjAuMTczNjM4MzQ4MC41OS4wLjA.#!/donation/checkout?c_src=navbar

Dream Center: https://dcf.dreamcenter.org/relief

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/california-wildfires/

The California Community Fund: https://www.calfund.org/funds/wildfire-recovery-fund/

Sadly, it is unknown how much longer it will take firefighters to control the blazes, or how much damage the fires will do in the meantime. The strong Santa Ana winds are set to return, which makes progress nearly impossible.

We keep the people of Los Angeles in our thoughts during this dangerous and heartbreaking time. May they find strength in each other and come back even stronger.