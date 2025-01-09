Disney Stars Among the Thousands Devastated by the Los Angeles Fires

The fires raging in and around Los Angeles have grabbed the nation’s attention as five people have died, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

The fires are actually three separate wildfires: the Palisades, Easton, and Hurst fires, which are burning just north of the city. These fires have devastated parts of Malibu, the Palisades, the Sunset Strip, and Hollywood.

While the winds died down slightly on Thursday, firefighters are still struggling to battle the blaze due to Los Angeles’ low water supply.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 130,000 people had been ordered to evacuate, leaving nearly everything behind. So many people have hit the roads that they have become clogged with travelers, forcing people to flee on foot from the fast-moving fires.

Those with ties to Disney are among the thousands of Californians who have lost everything.

Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal voiced Mike Wazowski in Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2010). Crystal and his wife, Janice, announced that they had lost their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades.

Crystal wrote on social media:

Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.

Mark Hamill

The Force was strong in Mark Hamill when he played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series and the Joker in the Batman cartoons, but it didn’t stop him from being forced to evacuate from his home. Hamill wrote on social media:

Evacuated Malibu so last minute. Small fires on both sides of the road as we approached the Pacific Coast Highway.

Hard to process the devastation I’ve witnessed in the last two days. Still in a state of shock for those who have lost so much in such a short period of time. #NoWords 💔 — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2025-01-09T02:41:04.170Z

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in Tangled (2010), took to social media to tell fans she lost her home in the Altadena neighborhood near Pasadena. She wrote:

Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Disney’s Freaky Friday (2003) and Haunted Mansion (2023), told fans that her family is safe, but her neighborhood and possibly her home are lost. Curtis said:

As you know, where I live is on fire right now. This is literally where I live, everything – the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends, many, many, many, many, many friends have lost their homes now.

On Thursday, Curtis announced she was donating $1 million to help the wildfire victims. If you’re investing in helping the Los Angeles fire victims, you can donate to World Central Kitchen here or the American Red Cross here.

Beyond the celebrities who lost their homes, hundreds of Disney Imagineers and behind-the-scenes workers also lost everything in these fires. Hopefully, everyone will escape the fire safely and reconnect with their loved ones.