‘Jurassic World Rebirth’s “Sinister, Shocking” Twist Revealed in New Leak?

The Jurassic Park franchise has always pushed the boundaries of storytelling, from the scientific wonders of the first film to the moral dilemmas posed in later sequels such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

But after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with Jurassic World Dominion (2022), fans were left wondering what the future held for the prehistoric franchise. Enter Jurassic World Rebirth, helmed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One), with a script penned by Jurassic Park veteran David Koepp. The film promises to blend nostalgia with “an ingenious new direction”, with Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) spearheading an impressive cast.

However, an alleged “plot leak” on Reddit suggests that Rebirth might have something even more surprising in store for fans, as a new post claims to reveal what the “sinister, shocking discovery” from the film’s official synopsis is. If these rumors are true, this twist could rival the boldest moments in Jurassic history.

The new film takes place five years after Jurassic World Dominion to find that the world has become an unwelcoming place for dinosaurs. With the planet’s ecology proving inhospitable, the surviving animals now inhabit equatorial environments reminiscent of their ancient habitats. Among these isolated zones are three massive dinosaurs, whose DNA holds the key to a revolutionary drug with the potential to save countless human lives.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a highly skilled covert operative leading a mission to recover the genetic material. But the mission takes a deadly turn when Zora and her team cross paths with a civilian family stranded on a mysterious island after a dangerous encounter with aquatic creatures. Together, they face dangerous new dinosaurs and a “sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Here’s what the leak entails, but be warned that there are potential spoilers ahead.

The generously detailed alleged leak reveals several details about Jurassic World Rebirth, none of which have been confirmed or verified.

We won’t dive into every single detail, but in a nutshell, the user claims to know what the three massive dinosaurs mentioned in the synopsis are, and that the mysterious new island in the film was previously used for genetic experimentations gone wrong, which will include the franchise’s first-ever “mutant dinosaur”.

More recently, another Reddit user, who acknowledges that the original post “could be a bunch of lies”, adds their own equally questionable details to the mix, including a love story of sorts between certain characters and the ending of the film.

What really piques our interest, though, is the possibility that the new island in Jurassic World Rebirth was indeed used by InGen for genetic experimentations, which could be what the “sinister, shocking discovery” relates to.

After all, we know that InGen intended to showcase its dinosaurs on Isla Nublar (home to Jurassic Park) and that they bred the animals on Isla Sorna, AKA Site B. But surely they needed a third island in case some of those genetically engineered dinosaurs didn’t turn out looking quite right.

Whatever it turns out to be, hopefully, we’re all in for a big surprise. It’s unlikely Universal Pictures and the filmmakers have let so many details about the film out of their electrified enclosures, especially when the marketing has been incredibly minimal to say the least (even with just six months to go before its theatrical release, there’s no teaser, trailer, or any dinosaur reveals).

Save the Date: Jurassic World Rebirth Hits Theaters This Summer

The highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth is set to roar into theaters on July 2, 2025.

The movie features an ensemble cast led by Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer). Joining them are Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Do you think this leak is true? Let us know in the comments below!