Jeff Baena, Acclaimed Filmmaker and Husband of Aubrey Plaza, Dies at 47

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Jeff Baena, the filmmaker known for directing offbeat comedies like Life After Beth and The Little Hours. Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died at the age of 47.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Baena was found dead in a Los Angeles-area home on Friday morning. Emergency responders were called to the residence around 10:30 a.m. after an assistant discovered him unresponsive. Tragically, Baena was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities have stated that he died by suicide.

A Celebrated Career

Baena made his mark in Hollywood with his unique, darkly comedic films that often blended unconventional narratives with heartfelt emotion. His debut feature, Life After Beth (2014), starred Aubrey Plaza and Dane DeHaan in a quirky zombie romance that showcased his knack for balancing humor and depth.

In 2017, Baena wrote and directed The Little Hours, a raucous medieval comedy featuring an all-star cast including Plaza, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Molly Shannon. The film, loosely based on The Decameron, cemented his reputation as a bold and imaginative filmmaker unafraid to push boundaries.

Baena and Plaza often collaborated professionally, and the pair married in secret sometime before 2021, according to a surprise announcement by Plaza on social media. Since their marriage, the couple received an outpouring of support from fans.

A Shocking Loss

News of Baena’s passing has left fans and colleagues stunned. Social media was flooded with tributes as friends, collaborators, and admirers expressed their grief and celebrated his contributions to the film industry.

The circumstances of Baena’s passing underscore the importance of mental health awareness and support. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 for help.

Baena’s work, marked by its distinctive voice and emotional honesty, leaves a lasting legacy. As Hollywood remembers him, his films remain a testament to his creativity and passion.