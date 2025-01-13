Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ Ignites Major Copyright Lawsuit

No one knows how far this will go. But let’s hope it doesn’t go to a courtroom.

In 2016, Disney released Moana, a story featuring the company’s first Polynesian princess. Moana lives on the island of Motunui, which is slowly dying. In an attempt to save her island and her people, Moana must disobey her father and journey across the sea to restore the heart of Te Fiti. On her journey, she meets the demigod Maui, who helps her save her island.

From the day it premiered in theaters, Moana was an absolute hit. Fans could not get enough of the story and the incredible music written by Hamilton creator, Line Manuel Miranda. In fact, in 2023, seven years after its release, Moana was the most streamed movie on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.

In February 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger shocked fans around the world when he revealed the Moana 2 would be hitting theaters that November. No one was expecting a sequel announcement, but they were excited nonetheless.

Iger said that Moana 2 was originally supposed to be a Disney+ original series. However, executives were so impressed with the footage that they decided to cut all the episodes together and make it into a sequel film.

Related: The Success of ‘Moana 2’ Is Actually Pretty Problematic

Unfortunately, Moana 2 was not nearly as well received as its predecessor. While the movie made a lot of money at the box office, fans criticized the stilted storyline and the sub-par music (not written by Lin Manuel).

And now, Disney’s newest animated film is at the center of a copyright lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, animator Buck Woodall claims that Disney stole the idea for Moana from a screenplay he wrote called Bucky. Woodall had originally tried to sue Disney for copyright infringement after the first Moana film came out, but the court ruled he filed the lawsuit too late.

Related: Fans Worry ‘Moana 2’ Could Ruin the Future of Disney Princesses

Per THR:

Starting in 2003, Woodall says he provided the screenplay and a trailer for “Bucky” to former Mandeville Films director of development Jenny Marchick, now DreamWorks Animation’s head of development for features. She allegedly asked about providing further materials — including character designs, production plans and storyboards — by assuring him she could greenlight the film. At the time, Mandeville had a first look deal with Disney and had offices on its facilities in Burbank, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also points out the multiple similarities between Woodall’s Bucky script and the story that Moana told.

The lawsuit points to similarities between Moana and “Bucky.” One example: both celebrate a recurring theme of the Polynesian belief in spiritual ancestors manifested as animals. Other similarities include the protagonist’s journey starting with a turtle, a plot involving a symbolic necklace, a main character who encounters a demigod adorned with a giant hook and tattoos and a giant creature that’s concealed within a mountain. Also at issue are alleged overlaps between “Bucky” and Moana 2. Both works, for instance, feature the protagonist searching for an ancient island and undertaking a missions to break a curse. The lawsuit adds, “Moana and her crew are sucked into a perilous whirlpool-like oceanic portal, another dramatic and unique device-imagery found in Plaintiffs materials that could not possibly have been developed by chance or without malicious intentions.”

Related: Live-Action ‘Moana’ Photos Leaked, and Fans Aren’t Loving Them

Mr. Woodall is seeking A LOT of money in damages from Disney. His lawsuit is requesting 2.5% of Moana’s gross profits, which would be about $10 billion. He also wants the judge to grant him an injunction, which would prevent Disney from continuing to use elements from his story.

Disney has not responded to this most recent lawsuit. However, when Mr. Woodall filed his original lawsuit, Moana director Ron Clements said that he had never heard of Bucky and wasn’t aware of the script until the lawsuit was filed.

Disney also submitted documents regarding Moana’s origins, including pitch ideas, travel research journals, and various versions of the script.

Do you think Mr. Woodall has a case? Did Disney copy his story, or is there no such thing as any original story anymore? Share your thoughts in the comments!