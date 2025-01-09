Family Stranded at Disneyland California on Christmas After Father’s Heart Attack

A Disneyland Resort guest recently slammed the Southern California theme park for its handling of her husband’s medical emergency.

TikTok user @realktalktiktok73 visited Disneyland Resort for Christmas with her husband and two adult children, 24 and 20. The family went to Disney California Adventure Park on Christmas Eve and headed to Disneyland Park on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, this is when the TikToker’s husband started feeling ill.

“Things started to progressively get worse, and about 4:30 in the afternoon, he had a heart attack,” the guest explained.

While the family waited for the Storybook Land Canal Boats, the guest’s husband said he felt like he was going to collapse. The family requested medical help from Disney cast members, and paramedics arrived “within minutes.” The first responders recommended transporting him to UCI Medical Center.

“That was a great place for him to be,” the guest said.

Her 24-year-old daughter rode in the ambulance, as only one family member was allowed in the vehicle. The TikToker and her 20-year-old daughter headed out of Disneyland Park to drive to the hospital.

“This is where things kind of took a sideways turn,” the guest explained. “Me being a very concerned and emotional wife, a scared wife…We were both scared. We were told by Disneyland security that the best way to get to my husband at UC Irvine is to go through Frontierland, out to Main Street, and then to the tram.”

“We’re there on Christmas Day, one of the busiest days of the year,” she continued. “…It took me almost an hour to get to my husband. It took me a half hour just to get to the tram. My oldest daughter is texting me from the hospital before I even get out to Main Street.”

While the family was in a backstage area waiting for paramedics, the TikToker noticed golf carts used by Disney cast members backstage. She felt security should’ve transported herself and her daughter to the parking garage using one of those vehicles instead of telling them to walk through Disneyland Park.

“Why are they making me walk through Disneyland out to the tram?” she asked. “I stood in the tram line for at least 20 minutes…and then I had to get to the parking garage. Mind you, I’m not from California, so I have no idea where I’m going. They gave me an address of where to go, and that was it. They left me stranded trying to get to the hospital…My husband was out of surgery before I even got to the hospital.”

The guest posted the video hoping for some kind of resolution from Disneyland Resort after e-mailing them and receiving no response.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “… It’s not Disney’s fault my husband had a heart attack in Disneyland, but you definitely can do better. Come on, Disney, do better.”

“We go, and we spend thousands of dollars,” the guest concluded. “…When we really needed you the most, you left me stranded. All you had to do was throw my daughter and I on a golf cart and drive me to the parking garage so I can get to my husband.”

The video amassed over 1,600 comments. Most argued that Disneyland Resort handled the incident appropriately.

“Disney’s fast response on the busiest day of the year saved your husband,” said @joannatoronto. “His medical care was their first priority and they did very well. Stay blessed.”

“Shouldn’t this be about the fact they got your husband the help he needed so fast?” @keithsdisneypage asked. “It’s crazy to blast Disney in this situation when they could have at best saved you 30 minutes.”

Still, others agreed with the Disneyland Resort guest and slammed the Southern California theme park’s handling of medical emergency.

“Disney doesn’t know the future,” @bigdrop18 argued. “A family member could pass at the hospital in that 30 mins. Seems trivial to have a cm give her an escort too her car.”

“I am so sorry,” @disneymccarthy wrote. “We had a similar experience when my 2 year old son broke his arm in the park. They did not offer anything. They gave us the address and that was it. It was very disappointing.”

What do you think of Disneyland Resort's response to this medical emergency?