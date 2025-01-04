Important News: Thousands To Be Locked Out Disney World Parks This Weekend

The holiday season may be over, but the magic—and the crowds—continue at Walt Disney World.

Crowds Swarm Disney World This Weekend: What Passholders and Guests Need to Know

If you’re a Disney World Annual Passholder or planning a trip with non-date-based tickets, here’s what you need to know to navigate the crowds and make the most of your visit.

Annual Passholder Park Pass Reservations Are SOLD OUT

A glance at the Walt Disney World reservation calendar reveals that park pass reservations for Annual Passholders are completely sold out for today and tomorrow. The only exception? EPCOT still has limited availability on Sunday, January 7. However, if you’re lucky enough to snag a reservation at EPCOT, you’ll still have the option to park hop to other parks after 2 p.m., pending availability.

This limitation underscores the importance of planning ahead. Annual Passholders should monitor the Disney World reservation system closely, especially during peak travel periods. While the flexibility of park hopping is a plus, securing your initial reservation remains critical.

Non-Date-Based Ticket Reservations Are Also Scarce

It’s not just Annual Passholders feeling the pinch. Guests with non-date-based tickets are also finding it challenging to secure park reservations this weekend. Non-date-based tickets include:

Student group tickets

Sports and Convention tickets

Florida Resident Discovery Disney Tickets

Disney Military Salute Tickets

For these ticket holders, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are fully booked today. Tomorrow, Magic Kingdom continues to be sold out, leaving limited options for those hoping to experience the magic.

If you’re using non-date-based tickets, it’s essential to check the reservation calendar frequently and consider alternative parks like EPCOT or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which may have more availability during high-demand periods.

Why Are Disney World Reservations So Tight?

The ongoing school break is playing a significant role in the surge of crowds at Walt Disney World. With many schools across the country closed through at least January 7, families are extending their holiday vacations, adding to the park’s already bustling atmosphere. This influx of visitors is typical during the holiday season and the days immediately following.

For those unfamiliar with Disney’s reservation system, it’s worth noting that date-based tickets now offer greater flexibility as they no longer require a separate park pass reservation. However, this convenience doesn’t extend to Annual Passholders or non-date-based tickets, adding an extra layer of complexity for these groups.

What to Expect on Monday, January 8

There’s good news on the horizon. With schools resuming on Monday, January 8, crowd levels are expected to drop significantly. The post-holiday lull traditionally marks one of Disney World’s slower periods, making it an ideal time for Annual Passholders and non-date-based ticket holders to visit the parks.

If you’ve been unable to secure a reservation this weekend, don’t despair. The lower crowd levels starting Monday should make it much easier to find availability and enjoy a more relaxed experience at the parks.

Tips for Navigating the Crowds

Whether you’re visiting this weekend or planning a trip in the near future, here are some tips to help you make the most of your Disney World experience:

Check the Reservation Calendar Daily: Availability can change quickly. Refresh the reservation page regularly to catch any openings that might pop up. Arrive Early: If you have a reservation, arriving at the park before it opens can help you beat the rush and maximize your day. Use Park Hopper Wisely: For those with park hopper tickets, start your day at a less crowded park and hop to your desired destination after 2 p.m. Embrace EPCOT: EPCOT often has more availability during peak times. With its unique attractions, festivals, and dining experiences, it’s a fantastic alternative when other parks are full. Plan for January’s Low Crowds: If you’re flexible with your schedule, consider visiting later in January when crowd levels traditionally dip. It’s an excellent opportunity to enjoy the parks at a leisurely pace.

Final Thoughts for Disney World Guests

Walt Disney World’s current crowd levels highlight the importance of strategic planning, especially for Annual Passholders and non-date-based ticket holders. While the weekend may pose challenges, the lighter crowds expected next week should bring some relief.

For those braving the parks this weekend, patience and preparation are key. Keep an eye on reservation updates, arrive early, and make the most of Disney’s park hopping flexibility. And remember, even during the busiest times, the magic of Disney World always shines through.

Source: Walt Disney World Resort Passholder Reservations Page