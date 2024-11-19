Disney Implements New Holiday Crowd Strategy After Historic Sell Out Predicts Tourist Mayhem

The holiday season at Walt Disney World is shaping up to be one of the busiest on record, with Thanksgiving week drawing massive crowds to the parks. To accommodate the growing demand, Disney is extending park hours, a move that underscores the resort’s expectation of record-breaking attendance this holiday season.

Extended Hours for Thanksgiving Week

Disney has updated its operating hours for the week of Thanksgiving, with three parks offering extended times to help manage the influx of guests:

Magic Kingdom will open one hour earlier each day at 8:00 AM, with Early Entry for resort guests starting at 7:30 AM. On November 25th and Thanksgiving Day (November 28th), the park will stay open until 11:00 PM. However, on November 26th, 27th, and 29th, it will close at 6:00 PM for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

will open one hour earlier each day at 8:00 AM, with Early Entry for resort guests starting at 7:30 AM. On November 25th and Thanksgiving Day (November 28th), the park will stay open until 11:00 PM. However, on November 26th, 27th, and 29th, it will close at 6:00 PM for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Animal Kingdom will extend its evening hours from November 24th to 26th, staying open until 7:00 PM instead of its usual 6:00 PM closure.

will extend its evening hours from November 24th to 26th, staying open until 7:00 PM instead of its usual 6:00 PM closure. Hollywood Studios will open earlier on November 25th at 8:30 AM, with Early Entry starting at 8:00 AM. The park will close at 7:30 PM that evening for its popular Jollywood Nights event.

These extended hours reflect Disney’s proactive approach to managing the heavy crowds that have become synonymous with the holiday season.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass Sellouts

Adding to the buzz around Thanksgiving week is the sellout of the new Lightning Lane Premier Pass, a premium service introduced in late October. This groundbreaking offering allows guests to bypass standby lines for all Lightning Lane attractions in a single park for an entire day—no reservations required.

The Premier Pass is exclusive to Deluxe Resort guests during its pilot phase, adding a layer of luxury and exclusivity. Priced at $379 for Magic Kingdom and $309 for Hollywood Studios, the pass has proven to be a hit despite its premium cost.

For the first time, both Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios reached full capacity for the Premier Pass on November 25th, a clear indicator of the intense demand during the holidays.

Why the Holiday Crowds Are Surging

Thanksgiving and Christmas have long been peak seasons for Walt Disney World, but recent years have seen even higher levels of attendance. This can be attributed to a combination of factors:

Pent-Up Demand : With the lingering effects of the pandemic, many families are eager to make up for lost time and create memorable holiday experiences.

: With the lingering effects of the pandemic, many families are eager to make up for lost time and create memorable holiday experiences. Exclusive Events : Seasonal offerings like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights continue to draw crowds looking for unique holiday magic.

: Seasonal offerings like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights continue to draw crowds looking for unique holiday magic. New Attractions and Experiences: The addition of new rides, shows, and dining options ensures that Disney remains a must-visit destination during the holiday season.

The sold-out Lightning Lane Premier Pass further highlights the value guests place on convenience and maximizing their time at the parks. As lines grow longer during peak periods, services like these are becoming essential for many visitors.

Disney’s Approach to Holiday Crowds

Disney’s decision to extend hours and introduce new premium services reflects its strategy to accommodate larger crowds while offering elevated experiences for those willing to pay. The Lightning Lane Premier Pass, though controversial due to its high price, provides a glimpse into Disney’s potential future pricing models.

Historically, Disney adjusts prices based on demand, and the sellout of the Premier Pass suggests that guests are willing to pay for convenience during peak times. This could lead to even higher prices for premium services in the future.

Preparing for the Holidays at Disney

For those planning a trip to Walt Disney World during the holiday season, the extended hours and availability of services like Lightning Lane Premier Pass can make a significant difference in the overall experience. However, with these premium options selling out quickly, early planning is essential.

As Disney continues to innovate and adapt to the demands of its growing audience, one thing is clear: the holidays at Walt Disney World are more magical—and busier—than ever. Whether you’re arriving early for a full day of park hopping or taking advantage of the latest premium offerings, the holiday season at Disney promises unforgettable experiences for all.