Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Fans Convinced Disney Is Trying To Erase Eisner Era From the Parks

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 2 Comments
michael-eisner

Credit: Disney

When a leader is forced to step aside, and his underling becomes the boss, tension always exists between them. The two always compare their tenures to see who did a better job leading the company.

Michael Eisner and Bob Iger with Mickey
Credit: Disney Dining

Despite his public sentiments, there was always tension between former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and his successor Bob Iger. Eisner led the resurgence of The Walt Disney Company, taking it from the doldrums of the late 1970s to the highs of the early 1990s.

However, by the early 2000s, Disney had a string of box office failures, and Eisner was forced out of the company after a hostile takeover attempt. That’s when Iger stepped in and started buying everything in sight to bring Disney back to its glory.

Those same tensions existed between Iger and his successor, Bob Chapek, as he tried to re-invent the company and survive the pandemic. However, Iger quickly returned once Chapek appeared overwhelmed by the job.

Bob Iger looking troubled against Disney World Castle, which is under a rainbow.
Credit: Inside the Magic

With just under two years left in his tenure with The Walt Disney Company, it appears to some that Iger is attempting to settle some old scores. One Disney fan took to social media to ask why Disney is attempting to get rid of everything from the Eisner era.

So, what did Eisner bring to Disney World, and how is Disney currently changing those?

Eisner’s Tenure

Eisner was the CEO of Walt Disney World Resort for 21 years and saw incredible growth. Under his watch, Disney World built Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, dozens of new hotels, and two new waterparks.

However, guests are now noticing that many projects completed under Eisner are being removed from the parks. The removal of Splash Mountain, which opened under Eisner, is the one that sticks out most to fans.

The old Splash Mountain attraction in Disney World
Credit: Andrew Dupont, Flickr

There are plenty of others. With Disney revamping both Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, it’s easy for fans to think that this is Iger’s final shot at Eisner, but there’s more to it than that.

Hollywood Studios is 36 years old, and Animal Kingdom is 27. It’s just time to bring those two parks into the 21st Century.

Most objective fans will agree that the loss of Muppets Courtyard is a blow, but Hollywood Studios needs to be expanded. However, Disney’s policy does not seem to extend the parks; instead, it replaces the current attractions.

Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear, stars of the Muppets Show, emerge from the screen during Muppet*Vision 3D
Credit: Disney

Perhaps Iger does desire to erase his predecessor from Disney World, but he would have to destroy two entire parks to do so. This is less about revenge than it is about fans not trusting the current Disney management to create rides they’ll love in the future.

And maybe that’s the larger problem and the questions that should be “studied.”

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Bob IgerThe Walt Disney Company

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

View Comments (2)