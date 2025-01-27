Disney Legend Convulses in Tears After President Trump’s Latest Removal Orders

Selena Gomez has taken to Instagram in an emotional display of solidarity with her community, tearfully apologizing after nearly 1,000 migrants were arrested in a single day by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The pop star, actress, and producer, known for her Mexican heritage, posted a heartfelt video early Monday morning where she openly wept over the news of the arrests, which have followed Donald Trump’s return to office.

“I’m so sorry. I don’t understand. I wish I could do something, but I can’t,” Selena said through tears. “I don’t know what to do. My people are being attacked, and it’s devastating.”

In her video, Selena vowed to try “everything” in her power to protect and support her community. However, the raw and emotional post has since been taken down, with Selena hinting that she faced backlash for sharing her feelings so publicly.

In a follow-up post, she defended her actions, writing, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

PopCrave has the deleted video on their socials, “Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people:

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy

The United States has seen a surge in deportations and arrests under President Trump’s renewed immigration crackdown. In his first week back in office, Trump signed multiple executive orders to fulfill his campaign promise of mass deportations targeting undocumented individuals. As of January 26, ICE had arrested 956 people in a single day, marking one of the most significant operations in recent years.

Selena’s emotional reaction highlights the growing tension and fear among immigrant communities, especially Mexican-Americans, who have been disproportionately affected by these policies. Her video has resonated with many fans, who praised her for using her platform to raise awareness of the issue.

Emilia Pérez Dominates Awards Season

Despite her heartbreak, Selena Gomez has much to celebrate professionally. Her latest project, Emilia Pérez, has been making waves during awards season, earning critical acclaim and multiple nominations.

Emilia Pérez is a groundbreaking musical that tells the story of a cartel lawyer helping a boss retire and transition into a woman. The film has received rave reviews and currently holds a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 13 Academy Award nominations, Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film of the year and is widely considered a frontrunner for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars.

The cast includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez, and Selena Gomez. While Gascón and Saldaña received Oscar nods for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, Selena narrowly missed out, despite being a Golden Globe nominee earlier this year.

Had Selena been nominated, the film could have tied an all-time Oscar record. Still, the success of Emilia Pérez has solidified her status as a formidable talent in Hollywood, both in front of and behind the camera

Selena Returns to Her Disney Roots

In addition to her film accolades, Selena is reconnecting with her early career by reprising her beloved role as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel to the hit Disney Channel series.

The first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has already aired its initial episodes on Disney Channel, with the final 12 episodes set to drop on Disney+ on February 28. The new series introduces a younger generation of wizards while bringing back familiar faces from the original cast.

Selena’s return to the role for the season finale has fans buzzing. She took to social media to confirm her involvement, sharing behind-the-scenes photos with her former TV brother David Henrie and the new cast members, Max Matenko and Taylor Cora.

“NOTHING will ever beat making little kids laugh… thank you @disneywizardsseries for making the little girl in me so happy!! Hope you guys watch!! 💜🪄,” Selena wrote in her Instagram caption.

The episode, titled “Nigh Is Now!”, was penned by showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, with Andy Fickman directing. Selena’s participation in the finale has been a highlight for longtime fans of the series, many of whom grew up watching her as the feisty and funny Alex Russo.

Balancing Advocacy and Stardom

Selena’s ability to balance her advocacy efforts with her booming career is a testament to her dedication and resilience. From addressing pressing social issues to dominating awards season and delighting Disney fans, Selena Gomez remains a multifaceted star with a profound impact on her community and her audience.

While the Only Murders In the Building star’s tearful plea underscores the challenges many are facing in today’s political climate, Selena’s continued work in entertainment and activism shows her unwavering commitment to making a difference. Whether through her voice, her acting, or her heartfelt Instagram posts, Selena Gomez continues to inspire.