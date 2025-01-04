Disney Guests Report Hazardous Conditions in Galaxy’s Edge Area

Visitors to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have recently voiced safety concerns after several guests reported slipping on the area’s wet surfaces. A guest shared their alarming experience on social media, recounting how their girlfriend slipped twice while walking through the immersive land, with one of the falls being serious enough to raise concerns about potential injuries.

According to the guest’s post, their girlfriend wasn’t alone in encountering the hazardous conditions. Another parkgoer fell at the exact same time, and others in the vicinity expressed frustration about how slippery the ground had become. “All around, everyone was complaining about how slippery and dangerous the floors are,” the guest wrote.

Design or Hazard?

The unique design of Galaxy’s Edge—with its detailed, weathered aesthetic meant to emulate the rugged streets of Batuu—may unintentionally contribute to the issue. While the land’s textured surfaces enhance its visual appeal, they may become particularly treacherous in damp or wet conditions, such as during early mornings or after rain.

“Why is this area like this? None of the other attractions in the park are this slippery,” the guest questioned, noting that other sections of Disneyland did not seem to pose the same risks. Concerns were also raised about the potential danger to older guests or those with mobility challenges. The full report reads:

“Just a PSA to anyone going to the parks during the colder season. This morning my girlfriend slipped not once but TWICE in galaxy’s edge. We weren’t even moving quickly — just walking at a regular pace around the park. The first fall was minor but the second was pretty bad. Another lady slipped and fell at the exact same time as my girlfriend, and all around everyone was complaining about how slippery and dangerous the floors are. Why is this area like this? None of the other attractions in the park are this slippery. I can’t help but imagine what would have happened if someone older like my grandmother had slipped and fallen instead of my girlfriend. Seems like a very bad accident waiting to happen.”

Addressing Safety Concerns

While Disney has not commented publicly on the matter, the company is known for maintaining high safety standards across its parks. Guests visiting Galaxy’s Edge during colder or wetter seasons are advised to exercise caution, especially when walking at a regular pace.

Appropriate footwear with a strong grip can help mitigate risks, though some guests feel the onus should be on Disney to address the slippery conditions more proactively.

As Disneyland continues to welcome visitors of all ages and abilities, ensuring a safe environment remains a critical priority. For now, Galaxy’s Edge offers thrilling adventures in a galaxy far, far away—but one that may need a little extra grounding for its guests.