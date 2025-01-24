Disney Defies Donald Trump, New Announcement Reveals Stance on Diversity

The House of Mouse is making it clear: diversity and inclusion efforts are still here.

In November 2024, the American people voted for their 47th President of the United States. After a turbulent campaign cycle, Donald Trump–the former 45th President–was re-elected to the Oval Office, besting the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris, the former Vice President under Joe Biden. It was a stunning outcome for the nation as the red Republican wave swept throughout the country.

After confidently spouting actions he and his future cabinet would take if he took office, President Trump did not waste time preaching what his second term as the American leader would look like. In his inaugural address, Trump discussed mass deportation, diversity and inclusivity initiatives, and the declaration that there would only be two genders.

“This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life,” Trump said to the indoor inaugural crowd. “We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based.”

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” the Republican said.

Many across the country who value and respect members of the LGBTQIAP+ community have shown support to transgender people. In fact, just recently, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde issued a plea in front of Donald Trump during a televised service at Washington National Cathedral.

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now,” she said. “There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

Trump would later take to his Truth Social account and lambast the Bishop for her comments, demanding an apology.

But where does this leave the many businesses across America that have adopted diversity and inclusion practices? Trump’s executive order on January 21 outlines the rules for public and private sector companies.

“I therefore order all executive departments and agencies (agencies) to terminate all discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, programs, activities, guidance, regulations, enforcement actions, consent orders, and requirements,” the official White House mandate reads. “I further order all agencies to enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.”

The privately owned Disney, for one, has an extensive diversity initiative and has made waves to be as inclusive as possible. From challenging the norm at its in-park experiences, such as the cast members who work at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, to its on-screen diversity with films like Strange World (2022) and Elemental (2023) showcasing LGBTQIAP+ characters and themes, Disney has done well. However, it should be noted that the recent removal of a transgender storyline from Win or Lose drew backlash from the community.

Looking back at the parks, particularly the company’s flagship destination, Walt Disney World Resort, the company has always taken a stance to uphold diversity. In 2022, the company famously went toe-to-toe with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over the controversial HB 1557, the colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

And now, during the same week as President Trump’s attack on DEI practices, Disney has seemingly revealed where they stand moving forward. The company has not made any public changes to its practices and a new casting announcement for an upcoming Disney World show, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, suggests they will stand firm on inclusion.

“Disney Live Entertainment is accepting submissions from Actors who are local to Central Florida for the role of MALEFICENT in Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the new stage show that will be performed live at the Walt Disney World® Resort near Orlando, FL,” the Disney Careers website reads.

It is in the specifics that Disney’s inclusion efforts are made clear.

“Seeking: Maleficent- Female Identifying Performer. 5’10 to 6’1. As portrayed in the animated classic, Maleficent (muh-LEFF-uh-sint), mistress of evil, prides herself on being the epitome of villainy. With her powerful magic and vengeful demeanor, Maleficent will do anything to ensure her will is carried out. Non-singing role.

The use of “female-identifying” is a specific language choice that seemingly shows inclusion for those individuals who may not be assigned the female sex at birth.

However, there is a varying degree of how the term “female-identifying” is received. Language Please writes:

“Using the terms “male-/female-identifying” or “man/woman-identifying” can be invalidating to someone’s gender. For instance, if someone identifies as a man, they are a man, regardless of whether they are a trans or cis man. Stereotyping based on gender can reinforce the gender binary, gender roles, and hierarchy.”

That said, it’s clear that Disney’s casting call is an attempt to reach as many individuals as possible, whether cisgender, transgender, or non-binary.

The Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show will arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this summer, replacing the former Lightning McQueen Racing Academy location.

“A dedicated team has spent nearly two years developing the cutting-edge stage design, thrilling effects, and catchy live musical numbers that will celebrate the villains we love to hate,” Disney Parks Blog wrote earlier this year. “There will be drama, there will be laughs, there will be something for everyone when the show opens this summer…”

How do you feel about Disney continuing to perform inclusive practices despite Trump’s new order? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!