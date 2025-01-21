Trump Makes Executive Order, Pushing Disney Towards Major Policy Reversal

Recent political developments have reignited a debate among Disney fans and parkgoers regarding the company’s approach to inclusive language. Following a recent executive order by current President Donald Trump, which reaffirms the “biological reality of two sexes” and defines “male” and “female” in federal policy, some guests are urging Disney to restore gendered language in its parks and entertainment.

A Shift in Disney’s Language Policies

In recent years, Disney has taken steps to foster a more inclusive environment by removing gendered phrases from its parks and entertainment offerings.

This included the decision to replace the iconic greeting “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” with a more neutral “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” in park announcements. Similarly, Disney cast members now refer to guests as “friends” rather than using terms like “sir” or “ma’am.”

The changes were part of Disney’s broader diversity and inclusion initiative, aimed at creating a welcoming environment for all guests regardless of gender identity. However, the removal of these traditional greetings has sparked mixed reactions among fans and visitors.

Guests Voice Their Opinions

The recent executive order has emboldened some Disney guests to call for the reinstatement of gendered language, arguing that the traditional phrases were part of Disney’s charm and legacy. Social media platforms have seen an uptick in discussions on the topic, with opinions divided.

Hey @DisneyParks bring back "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" you bunch of Gen z pronoun dorks!! https://t.co/TUYeAvmbuF — DocEpcot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DocEpcot) January 21, 2025

A Balancing Act for Disney

The debate over gendered language highlights the challenge Disney faces in balancing its commitment to inclusion with the expectations of a diverse and passionate fanbase. The company has yet to comment on whether it would consider revisiting its language policies in light of the executive order.

Disney’s focus on inclusivity has been a key part of its branding in recent years, with efforts to ensure that its parks, movies, and merchandise reflect a wide array of identities and experiences. As the company navigates this ongoing conversation, it remains to be seen whether traditional greetings and phrases will make a comeback.

The Broader Implications

The discussion around Disney’s language policies mirrors larger societal debates about gender identity and representation. As cultural and political dynamics continue to evolve, companies like Disney are increasingly finding themselves at the intersection of tradition and progress.

For now, the question remains: will Disney hold firm in its commitment to inclusivity, or will it find a way to reintroduce its classic phrases while staying true to its broader values? Guests on both sides of the debate are eagerly watching to see how the company responds.