Home » Featured

Trump Makes Executive Order, Pushing Disney Towards Major Policy Reversal

in Disney Parks, Featured

Posted on by Eva Miller 32 Comments
A woman and a young girl, both smiling, stand in front of a castle with towers. The girl is holding a pink balloon. The woman has long brown hair and wears a denim jacket, while the girl has blonde hair and is wearing pink mouse ears. A street lamp is in the background.

Credit: Disney

Recent political developments have reignited a debate among Disney fans and parkgoers regarding the company’s approach to inclusive language. Following a recent executive order by current President Donald Trump, which reaffirms the “biological reality of two sexes” and defines “male” and “female” in federal policy, some guests are urging Disney to restore gendered language in its parks and entertainment.

Related: Disney Removes Gender-Specific Pronouns and Language In Parks

Crowds in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida
Credit: Haydn Blackey, Flickr

A Shift in Disney’s Language Policies

In recent years, Disney has taken steps to foster a more inclusive environment by removing gendered phrases from its parks and entertainment offerings.

This included the decision to replace the iconic greeting “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” with a more neutral “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” in park announcements. Similarly, Disney cast members now refer to guests as “friends” rather than using terms like “sir” or “ma’am.

The changes were part of Disney’s broader diversity and inclusion initiative, aimed at creating a welcoming environment for all guests regardless of gender identity. However, the removal of these traditional greetings has sparked mixed reactions among fans and visitors.

Guests Voice Their Opinions

The recent executive order has emboldened some Disney guests to call for the reinstatement of gendered language, arguing that the traditional phrases were part of Disney’s charm and legacy. Social media platforms have seen an uptick in discussions on the topic, with opinions divided.

A Balancing Act for Disney

The debate over gendered language highlights the challenge Disney faces in balancing its commitment to inclusion with the expectations of a diverse and passionate fanbase. The company has yet to comment on whether it would consider revisiting its language policies in light of the executive order.

Disney’s focus on inclusivity has been a key part of its branding in recent years, with efforts to ensure that its parks, movies, and merchandise reflect a wide array of identities and experiences. As the company navigates this ongoing conversation, it remains to be seen whether traditional greetings and phrases will make a comeback.

Main Street in the Disney theme park is bustling with visitors. People walk, push strollers, and some use mobility scooters. Decorated shops line the street, and a majestic castle stands in the background under a partly cloudy sky. Security ensures everyone enjoys their magical day safely.
Credit: kaleb tapp on Unsplash

The Broader Implications

The discussion around Disney’s language policies mirrors larger societal debates about gender identity and representation. As cultural and political dynamics continue to evolve, companies like Disney are increasingly finding themselves at the intersection of tradition and progress.

For now, the question remains: will Disney hold firm in its commitment to inclusivity, or will it find a way to reintroduce its classic phrases while staying true to its broader values? Guests on both sides of the debate are eagerly watching to see how the company responds.

in Disney Parks, Featured

Tagged:Disney GuestsDonald TrumpPolitics

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (32)