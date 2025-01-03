Coyote Seen Prowling at Universal Studios, Alarming Visitors

Some visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood experienced an unexpected encounter when a coyote was spotted wandering near the theme park’s exit roads. Video footage, captured by a fan and shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the animal cautiously navigating the area before reportedly moving toward the bustling CityWalk district.

The sighting occurred in the evening, a time when wildlife is more likely to emerge in urban settings. The video, which has gained traction online, highlights the coyote weaving through traffic and heading toward the lively pedestrian area. Many fans expressed both surprise and concern over the animal’s presence near such a popular destination.

Coyotes: A Potential Danger in Urban Areas

While coyotes may appear timid, they can pose a significant risk to both humans and pets. Known for their adaptability, these predators often venture into urban areas in search of food, particularly during the fall and winter months when resources may be scarcer in their natural habitats.

Coyotes are generally wary of humans but can become bold if they feel threatened or habituated to urban environments. Encounters with these animals should be approached cautiously. Wildlife experts advise against feeding coyotes or attempting to interact with them, as this can lead to aggressive behavior. In areas like Universal Studios Hollywood, where large crowds and abundant food sources are present, such interactions could escalate quickly.

I was watching this coyote wander around the exit roads at Universal and then he headed toward CityWalk… @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/yWOHFFQoTh — Universal HIGH 🌎 (@HighUniversal) January 3, 2025

Universal Studios’ Proximity to Nature

Universal Studios Hollywood’s location near the Hollywood Hills makes it more susceptible to visits from wildlife such as coyotes, raccoons, and even a rare mountain lion. While rare, these sightings remind guests of the delicate balance between the theme park’s bustling atmosphere and the natural ecosystem surrounding it.

Theme parks and nearby businesses are encouraged to take preventative measures, such as securing trash bins and reducing attractants that could draw wildlife into pedestrian-heavy areas. Guests are also urged to stay alert, particularly in parking lots and less-populated areas near park boundaries.

For now, the coyote seems to have moved on without incident, but the experience highlights the importance of respecting and understanding wildlife, even in the heart of Los Angeles. Guests are reminded to contact park staff or local authorities if they encounter potentially dangerous animals during their visit.