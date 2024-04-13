Animals Allegedly Tortured at Disney World

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and Disney Springs are inclusive and welcoming to all guests–even the furry ones! Walt Disney World Resort takes pride in caring for all animals on its property, whether they’re service dogs or ponies, local wildlife like alligators, squirrels, and ibis birds, or residents of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Unfortunately, witnesses report that other guests are harming animals at the Central Florida Disney parks.

According to The Americans with Disabilities Act, Walt Disney World Resort cannot refuse entry to well-behaved, trained service animals. Disney cast members are trained to ask only two questions: “Is that a service animal?” and “What tasks does it perform?” They’re not allowed to demand paperwork or request sensitive medical information.

The overwhelming majority of service animals at Walt Disney World Resort are well cared for. They’re necessary medical devices and members of the family, so guests rarely bring them along without ample research and preparation.

Unfortunately, Redditor u/gamerfaith witnessed an “entitled” EPCOT guest who didn’t protect their service animal. Whether knowingly or not, the Disney Park guest subjected their dog to constant pain as it attempted to continue working with an injury.

“Myself and others watched a woman on a scooter run over her service dog’s foot, causing it to limp,” the theme park guest recalled. “She yelled at the dog and kept going. Several hours later, I saw her and dog again – dog was still limping.”

“People like that don’t deserve dogs,” they continued. “Refusing to rest or take care [of] your dog because you are determined to be at the park is cruel and entitled behavior.”

Sadly, it’s not just service animals suffering from maltreatment at Walt Disney World Resort. u/mmmmmarty was shocked when parents permitted their child to torture a family of Disney ducks.

“The kid [was] trying to stomp ducks at EPCOT and his parents… watched, entertained, with their drinks a few yards away,” they wrote. “When someone said something about his menacing the birds the parents told them to mind their own business.”

Give all animals space at Walt Disney World Resort. Service animals should never be distracted while working, and it’s unsafe for wild animals to develop too much friendliness around humans. Never feed any animal at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, or Disney Resort hotels.

