Universal Parks & Resorts are home to many world-class theme parks and much more around the world.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Beining Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Singapore are all home to many thrilling attractions that allow Guests the opportunity to step into their favorite movies.

While Universal Orlando Resort is the most popular in terms of visitors each year– housing Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and currently constructing the Epic Universe– it all was started about 2,5000 miles west at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The most iconic attraction at the California theme park is none other than the World-Famous Studio Tour.

However, Guests recently taking a spin on the Studio Tour were shocked to spot an injured coyote at one of the scenes during the tour.

User @rockyhasafarm shared the video on TikTok.

Went on the studio tour ride and during the flood demonstration there was a real coyote who was hurt luckily he ran into one of the little shelters and we alerted the tour guide so hopefully he got help! #universalstudios #realcoyote#isthisreallife

As you can see in the video, the tour had gotten to the part where it demonstrated a flash flood, as well as lightning and a thunderstorm. That’s when riders spotted a coyote that was not part of the tour and was clearly injured on the set.

As the flash food started, the coyote made its way to shelter to avoid the intense water and the user shared that they alerted the tour guide to get the poor animal help.

