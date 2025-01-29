Big Update for Parade Viewing: Disney Parks Changing Controversial Paid Rule in February

The rules are changing for paid viewing of parades and shows at two Disney parks in February.

While Disney’s theme parks are full of rides, attractions, and character experiences, it’s often the shows that set them apart from their competitors. From Disneyland Resort to Tokyo Disney Resort, you can find everything from Broadway-style productions and dinner shows to daytime and nighttime parades featuring beloved characters from throughout the decades.

For the most part, these experiences are included with the price of admission. But securing a spot for free and securing a good spot for free are two very different things.

In recent years, some Disney parks have started charging additional fees to secure the best viewing points for their shows. At Disneyland Paris, guests can reserve premium viewpoints for both the fireworks and the parade with Premier Access. Guests could previously use Lightning Lane at Magic Kingdom Park to secure a better view of the Festival of Fantasy parade, but this was removed in the summer of 2024.

These systems haven’t exactly proven popular. With prices soaring park-wide, the prospect of yet another paywall hiding the best the parks have to offer isn’t particularly welcome.

Tokyo Disney Resort offers Premier Access for the vast majority of its shows. These shows famously generate huge demand. Case in point: guests recently lined up outside the resort in freezing cold temperatures in the middle of the night to secure the best view possible for a new limited-time parade at Tokyo Disneyland.

Guests can currently pay 2,500 yen ($16.12) for a premium view of shows across both parks. However, the rules for these passes are changing from February 11. Guests can currently only purchase Premier Access for each show once a day. From February 11, however, guests will be able to purchase Premier Access to the same show twice in one day.

A notice on the Tokyo Disney Resort website reads:

From February 11, 2025, guests wishing to purchase Disney Premier Access for the same parade or show that will be presented again on the same day may do so after using the Disney Premier Access that was purchased, or after the admission time of the purchased Disney Premier Access.

When this rule kicks in, it will be applicable to any shows or parades that are performed multiple times per day. Tokyo Disney Resort guests can pay for Premier Access to view the following shows:

Tokyo Disneyland

It’s A Sweetsful Time! (the current limited-time Wreck-It Ralph (2012) day parade)

(the current limited-time Wreck-It Ralph (2012) day parade) Disney Harmony in Color (Tokyo Disneyland’s permanent day parade)

(Tokyo Disneyland’s permanent day parade) Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade (Tokyo Disneyland’s nighttime parade)

(Tokyo Disneyland’s nighttime parade) Mickey’s Magical Music World (a musical show in Fantasyland’s Fantasyland Forest Theatre)

(a musical show in Fantasyland’s Fantasyland Forest Theatre) Club Mouse Beat (a dance performance featuring Mickey Mouse in Tomorrowland)

(a dance performance featuring Mickey Mouse in Tomorrowland) Reach for the Stars (a nightly projections show on Cinderella Castle)

Tokyo DisneySea

Believe! Sea of Dreams (a nighttime show on Mediterranean Harbor)

(a nighttime show on Mediterranean Harbor) Big Band Beat: A Special Treat (a swing jazz performance in Broadway Music Theatre)

(a swing jazz performance in Broadway Music Theatre) Dreams Take Flight (a new daily show debuting in September)

Rules for Premier Access

Disney Premier Access at Tokyo Disney Resort allows guests to reserve viewing spots for select parades and shows, but there are specific rules to keep in mind. Guests can purchase Premier Access for another entertainment offering 60 minutes after their initial purchase or once their first reserved show has started—whichever comes first. Viewing locations for most performances are assigned in advance, and guests must watch from their designated seat or standing spot, which will be displayed on their mobile device after purchase. Some entertainment options may have different seating arrangements, so guests should check individual show pages for details. To ensure a clear view for all attendees, the use of umbrellas in the designated viewing areas is not permitted. Guests who wish to use umbrellas may be asked to move to a separate area.

