Tim Burton Rejects Johnny Depp Reboot, Releases Official Statement of Opposition

Tim Burton, one of cinema’s most distinctive directors, recently opened up about his creative process, his past collaborations, and his evolving relationship with Hollywood during an appearance at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

While Burton is reportedly attached to direct a remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, he remained tight-lipped about the project but shared candid insights into why he hesitates to discuss upcoming films before they materialize.

Burton’s Reluctance to Reveal Projects

During a red carpet interview with IndieWire, Burton explained his cautious approach to discussing projects in development. “One thing I learned very early on is until I’m actually on a set doing something, I don’t know if I’m doing it,” he said. “I never like to talk about things too much. I’ve worked on so many projects, sometimes they happen, sometimes they don’t happen, so I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Reflecting on his past experiences, Burton mentioned the emotional toll of abandoned projects, including his ill-fated Superman film, Superman Lives, which was canceled in the late 1990s. “It’s quite traumatic, it’s quite emotional,” Burton admitted. “There was another project that I worked for a year on, and it didn’t happen. It’s not something you easily forget.”

Despite his reservations, Burton’s attachment to Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, written by Gone Girl screenwriter Gillian Flynn, is generating buzz. The remake of the 1958 cult classic, inspired by Burton’s childhood love of monster movies, is being developed by Warner Bros. Burton is set to direct and co-produce alongside Tommy Harper and Andrew Mittman.

A Return to Monster Movies

Burton’s fascination with monster movies and horror has been a hallmark of his career, and Attack of the 50 Foot Woman seems like a natural fit for the director. Known for his gothic aesthetics and offbeat storytelling, Burton’s filmography reflects his deep appreciation for the genre. From Beetlejuice to Sleepy Hollow, his work has consistently celebrated the macabre while infusing it with humor and heart.

Currently riding high on the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 hit, Burton emphasized that he doesn’t see sequels as a recurring pattern in his career. The director admitted that he has no intention of revisiting some of his most beloved classics, such as Edward Scissorhands.

“There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to,” Burton told the festival audience. “I didn’t want to make a sequel to Edward Scissorhands because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own, and that for me is one of them.”

Will Johnny Depp and Tim Burton Collaborate Again?

One frequent collaborator who may reunite with Burton is Johnny Depp. The pair last worked together on 2012’s Dark Shadows, a gothic adaptation of the cult TV series. When asked about the possibility of teaming up again, Burton replied, “Well, I’m sure there will be.”

While Burton emphasized that casting decisions are driven by the needs of the project, he spoke highly of the collaborative nature of filmmaking. “I never feel like, oh, I’m going to use this and that actor,” he explained. “It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you.”

For Depp, who has faced challenges in recent years following a protracted legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, a reunion with Burton could mark a significant comeback.

Depp’s recent projects, including Minamata (2020) and Jeanne du Barry (2023), received mixed reviews, but his upcoming roles in Terry Gilliam’s The Carnival at the End of Days and Marc Webb’s Day Drinker suggest he is slowly regaining his footing in Hollywood.

Burton Reflects on His Complicated Relationship with Hollywood

While discussing his career, Burton also reflected on his relationship with Hollywood and his time working with Disney. The director got his start as an animator at the studio before transitioning to directing. Despite his success, Burton described his partnership with Disney as “a very long and strange relationship.”

“When I was working as an animator at Disney, I was not very good,” Burton said with a wry smile. “Then they just let me draw and do whatever I wanted to do, which was incredible. Then I got the opportunity to do movies, but they didn’t really want to do my movies.”

Burton shared his view on the evolving studio system, noting how the rise of corporate priorities has created challenges for filmmakers with unconventional visions. “As studios get more and more corporate, I feel like there has been less room for people like me,” he said.

While he harbors no resentment, Burton admitted he doesn’t see himself returning to Disney. “I have no bad feelings about the studio, but I do think my days are done.”

Despite his complicated relationship with the industry, Burton maintains that his creativity has always been fueled by strong emotions. “Creativity is based on love, passion, and maybe sometimes revenge,” he said. “These are all passionate feelings, and sometimes it was hard for me to pick which was passion, which was revenge, or which was love.”

Looking Ahead

As Burton’s fans eagerly await confirmation of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman and his next steps in filmmaking, the director remains a steadfast figure in Hollywood’s evolving landscape. Whether collaborating with Depp again, exploring new monster movie territory, or reflecting on his storied career, Burton continues to inspire curiosity and admiration for his unique vision.

For Burton, the journey is far from over. Whether his next project is an homage to the monster movies of his youth or another unexpected detour, audiences can rest assured that his work will continue to embody the passion, creativity, and eccentricity that have defined his career for decades.

Would you like to see Tim Burton and Johnny Depp back together again?