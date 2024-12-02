Treasured ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Admits to Selling Priceless Memorabilia To Pay For Cancer Treatments

Millennials constantly take a lot of heat for the world falling apart. They have been blamed for destroying the diamond industry, killing chain restaurants, and causing a future worker shortage because they aren’t having as many children.

Despite all these criticisms, millennials do have some really fond memories, and their generation isn’t as bad as many seem to think.

There are some truly happy memories buried in those years, and one of those is remembering some of the great television shows they grew up watching. This includes shows like Full House, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Saved By The Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more.

One of the biggest shows of the Millennial generation was Dawson’s Creek. The show starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson, Joshua Jackson as Pacey, and Katie Holmes as Joey.

Sadly, in early November, Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He also said that he was upset that he could not share the news with his family before it was leaked to the press.

He further said that while it was a shocking and devastating diagnosis, he has the support of his family and loved ones and is trying to maintain a positive outlook.

Unfortunately, things seem to have gone from bad to worse for the Varsity Blues (1999) actor.

According to reports, the actor is being forced to sell priceless memorabilia in order to pay for his cancer treatments.

He recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram in his Varsity Blues jersey and holding a football. In the description, he said that all of the proceeds would go to helping families recovering from the financial burden of cancer, including his own.

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Van Der Beek is continuing to do what he loves the most, acting. He recently appeared in an episode of Walker — a spinoff of Walker Texas Ranger. And next year, he will star in the new movie, Sidelined: The QB and Me.



We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to James Van Der Beek, his family, and his loved ones during this tough time.