90s Icon Sets Off Firestorm of Debate After… Eating a Berry

In 1995, a movie came out that would help shape the millennial generation, and introduce fans to the ageless wonder who is Paul Rudd — AKA Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Clueless told the story of Cher Horowitz, a wealthy girl from Beverly Hills who thinks that she has it all and knows it all but realizes that teenagers really don’t know that much of anything. There’s love, there’s loss, there are controversial friendships, school drama, and everything in between.

In the years since Clueless, Silverstone has starred in a number of other films, including Batman & Robin (1997), Blast From the Past (1999), Beauty Shop (2005), The Art of Getting By (2011), and so many more. However, she will always be most well-known for her role as Cher Horowitz and for her breakout role in the Aerosmith music video Cryin’.

Recently, Silverstone has also become known for her diet and parenting choices. She advocates extended breastfeeding and has admitted to pre-chewing her son’s food before giving it to him and having him sleep next to her, even as he reached his preteen years. She eats an organic vegan diet and has raised her family the same way.

Ms. Silverstone recently set social media ablaze when she filmed herself eating a random berry that she found in a yard while visiting England. The actress took to Instagram to show the berry to her followers, asking them to help her identify it, and then she ate it.

Followers quickly filled her comments section, warning her to stop eating the poisonous berry and to seek medical attention. They told her that it was a deadly form of nightshade. They also asked her to please update fans and ensure them that she was okay. Ms. Silverstone did not post anything for five hours, leading some to worry that she had been fatally affected by the berries.

What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔

However, it appears that they might all have been overreacting.

Alexis Nikole Nelson is a well-known forager, cook, and internet personality. She has a very popular TikTok page that boasts 4.5 million followers. She shares different recipes and warns people what to avoid when they are trying to eat things in nature.

According to Alexis, Silverstone was very “clueless” when she chose to eat the berry, not knowing what it was. The very could have been highly poisonous, so NEVER do what she did.

Alexis then clarified that the berry in question was, thankfully, not poisonous. She said that the berry in question was Solanum psuedocapsicum, AKA Jerusalem Cherry. Alexis said that the berry was “mildly toxic,” and even if the actress known as Cher ate seven of them, the most she would have had was a stomach ache.

She then called out followers for saying that Silverstone had ingested a form of “deadly nightshade” — a name you might recognize from the 1993 Disney film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Again, Jerusalem Cherry is NOT highly toxic to humans unless you eat A LOT of them. She clarified that there is only one form of deadly nightshade — Belladonna — and that it is not what Silverstone ate.

Alexis further informed followers that not every type of nightshade is poisonous. We eat foods from the nightshade family every day, including tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers.

She laughed at the fact that she was blocked by someone who was spreading misinformation, but she was glad that millions of other people were getting to see the correct information, so they would know in the future.

What do you think about Alicia Silverstone eating a berry when she didn’t know what it was? Let us know in the comments!