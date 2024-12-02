Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Guest Slams Character’s Head Onto Cement Floor

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy
A man and a woman smiling, taking a selfie with a colorful, whimsical alien puppet. they are standing in front of a vibrant, cartoonish backdrop with clouds and stars.

Credit: Disney

Last week, a video showing the aftermath of an assault on a Disney character performer went viral on TikTok. The social media clip showed Figment, EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon, collapsed on the floor after a Disney Park guest allegedly attacked him.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort give character performers, both “face” (your favorite Disney Princess and Peter Pan) and “fur” (Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck), subtle emergency signals and code words to signify that they need help.

From costume malfunctions to medical emergencies to inappropriate guest behavior, Disney characters can communicate just about anything to their attendants without guests ever noticing something awry.

Mickey Mouse waves to guests from a gazebo during the Boo to You! parade at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

Unfortunately, Figment’s character attendant didn’t have the chance to stop the recent emergency before it began. A video posted by TikTok user Stacey Mavilia (@theladymavs) showed the Disney character lying on the ground at his EPCOT meet-and-greet location “seconds after” he was “rocked” by a theme park guest:

@theladymavs

This is just seconds after Figment got ROCKED! #disneyworld #epcot #figment #imagination #travel #disneyvacation

♬ original sound – Stacey Mavilia

In the clip, Disney cast members helped Figment stand up. He shook his head “no” when they asked him a question, made a heart sign to a nearby guest, and headed backstage.

“I think this meet and greet is over,” a Disney Park guest said.

The video blew up, amassing nearly 17 million views and almost one million likes. “The cast members handled it very well as did Figment!” Mavilia wrote.

A man and a woman smiling, taking a selfie with a colorful, whimsical alien puppet. they are standing in front of a vibrant, cartoonish backdrop with clouds and stars.
Credit: Disney

Although Walt Disney World Resort didn’t issue a public statement on the viral incident, multiple witnesses have reported that an “upset or scared” neurodivergent child pushed Figment over.

Some Disney Park guests reported that the person Figment made a heart sign to was the child’s mother: “The parent did stay until Figment was up and was profusely apologizing.”

The exterior of Journey Into Imagination With Figment.
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

Mavilia confirmed: “They said the boy was older and had special needs. We didn’t see it. We heard the head hit the ground and our heads whipped to see. The family rushed the kid away and came right back to apologize.”

Some Disney Parks fans blamed the child’s parents for putting the character performer at risk.

“Special needs or not, she should have kept a huge eye out for the kid,” said @samwisethegamer. “I’m more mad at her than I am the kid.”

A joyful family poses for a selfie with a tall, colorful cartoon character at a theme park. the character, dressed in yellow and purple, stands out amidst the bright, whimsical backdrop.
Credit: Disney

“They need to be kicked straight out,” @crhughes9511 replied. “That’s just not cool.”

Still, others called for more understanding toward the young Disney Park guest.

“They aren’t going to kick out a special needs child for having an outburst, kids sometimes can’t control their reactions, they didn’t do it maliciously,” @user1989zzz wrote.

A vibrant mural features a futuristic scene with a monorail gliding through colorful abstract patterns. A purple dragon holding a wand flies above, while a vintage airship soars in the sky. Geometric shapes and lines add depth and dynamism to the artwork.
Credit: Disney

“Sometimes they can’t control themselves and the parent didn’t expect him to do it,” @ravenmoon996 replied. “There isn’t always a meaning behind stuff people do sadly.”

It’s unclear if the Disney character performer playing Figment suffered lasting injuries from the incident.

Do you have a favorite Disney character meet-and-greet memory? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

