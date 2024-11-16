Woman “Disgusted” After Videoing Suspicious Discovery at Disney Water Park

A recent social media post by a woman alleging that Disney is using “moldy” floats at its Blizzard Beach water park has gained semi-viral attention, sparking both concern and skepticism among viewers. However, her claims were quickly debunked by other users who pointed out that the supposed “mold” could be something else entirely.

The Claims and the Reaction

The woman’s post included photos and videos of float tubes at Blizzard Beach, showing discoloration on the bottoms. In her caption, she wrote:

“I also checked my videos from last year and they were also like this

The only reason I noticed it was bc there were new floaters with nothing on the bottom!

Is this normal?!! That’s mold on the bottoms right? Someone explain lol.”

The post quickly garnered attention, with some expressing concern over hygiene standards at the park. However, commenters were swift to provide context, stating that the discoloration was not mold but algae—a natural growth that can appear on items exposed to water over time.

“Anything that sits in water for long periods of time will collect algae. Not harmful, actually a pond/pool with plant life in it is cleaner than chemically cleaned water.”

What Is Blizzard Beach?

Blizzard Beach is one of Disney World’s two water parks, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The park features a unique theme designed to resemble a melting ski resort. With attractions like Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest water slides in the world, and the relaxing Cross Country Creek lazy river, Blizzard Beach provides a mix of thrilling and family-friendly activities.

The park’s theming includes snow-capped mountains, ski lifts, and frosty decor, all set against the backdrop of Florida’s sunny weather. Float tubes are commonly used in several attractions, including lazy rivers and wave pools, making them a staple of the Blizzard Beach experience.

This incident highlights how quickly claims about major brands like Disney can spread online, sometimes leading to misunderstandings. While the woman’s concerns were unfounded, the discussion underscores the importance of context and fact-checking in an era where viral posts can shape public perception.

For now, visitors to Blizzard Beach can rest assured that the park continues to maintain the high standards that make Disney's parks a global leader in family entertainment.