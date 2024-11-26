‘Wicked 2’ in Danger Amid Gross Discrepancy Between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Universal Breaks Silence

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, co-leads in the highly anticipated Wicked film adaptation, have addressed swirling rumors about a massive pay disparity between them—rumors that, if true, could have jeopardized production harmony and the future of the franchise, including the planned sequel, Wicked Part Two. Fortunately, Universal Pictures swiftly stepped in to set the record straight.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a Universal spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on Tuesday. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the production also verified that Erivo and Grande received the same compensation for their roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

The rumors, which originated on platforms like TikTok and Reddit, alleged that Grande earned $15 million while Erivo was paid just $1 million—a claim entirely unsubstantiated but still enough to ignite a firestorm online. The speculation gained traction as social media commentary spilled into mainstream news outlets, risking broader reputational damage to the production.

Had such a disparity been real, the fallout could have been catastrophic. A pay gap of this magnitude between co-leads would have undermined the production’s credibility, sowed distrust among cast and crew, and possibly derailed plans for Wicked Part Two, slated for release in November 2025. Pay inequities in high-profile films often generate long-term consequences, with potential boycotts, fractured working relationships, and tarnished brand reputations. Thankfully, in this case, the rumors were baseless.

The Magic of Wicked Remains Intact

Despite the temporary turmoil, Wicked remains a powerhouse production. The two-part movie adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu, has been meticulously crafted to bring the beloved story of the witches of Oz to life. Based on Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel and the Broadway smash hit, the film features a screenplay by Winnie Holzman (who penned the original stage production) and Dana Fox. Musical adaptations were overseen by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz.

The chemistry between Erivo and Grande has been a bright spot during the press tour, with both stars praising each other’s performances and sharing hopes of collaborating on Broadway in the future. Their genuine camaraderie has further cemented their roles as the heart of this ambitious musical project.

Breaking Records at the Box Office

Even amid controversy, Wicked continues its winning streak. The first installment has shattered records, earning $15 million on a single Monday—the highest-ever daily gross for a musical—beating Frozen 2’s $12.7 million haul in 2019. Globally, the film has amassed over $160 million during its opening weekend, with projections showing no signs of slowing down.

The first part of the film concludes with Defying Gravity, the iconic number that closed Act I of the Broadway show and sets the stage for the second installment. Director Chu explained to THR the rationale behind splitting the adaptation into two parts: “We found that that room was necessary. I think we found a beautiful balance in it.”

Looking Ahead

The second installment of Wicked is due for release on November 21, 2025, and will continue the story of Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate their intertwined destinies. Thanks to prompt action from Universal and the stars themselves, the project has avoided the pitfalls of controversy, ensuring that the focus remains on the dazzling spectacle and storytelling that fans have come to expect.

With both Erivo and Grande leading the charge as equals, Wicked is positioned to enchant audiences and redefine what’s possible for musical adaptations on the big screen.

