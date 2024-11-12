Whoopi Goldberg Gives Heartbreaking ‘Sister Act 3’ Update

“I love him, I love him, I love him. And where he goes, I’ll follow, I’ll follow, I’ll follow.”

More than 30 years ago, beloved actress Whoopi Goldberg donned a nun’s coif and taught a group of ladies of the Lord how to work together and create beautiful music in the 1992 film Sister Act.

In the film, and its 1993 sequel, Goldberg plays Deloris Wilson, a lounge singer forced to go into witness protection when she sees her gangster boyfriend kill someone. Unfortunately, the best place for Deloris to hide is the last place she wants to be — a church. Deloris went to private school, but she never quite fit in — she was too much of a rebel.

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Disney Star’s Controversial Statements “B.S.”

At first, Deloris does everything she can to upset Mother Superior — played by Maggie Smith — and cause chaos among the other nuns. However, she learns that these nuns are wonderful people, and they accept her for who she is.

It’s been nearly 32 years since Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit premiered, but fans’ love for the nuns and their fun-loving humor has not died down.

In fact, the love for Whoopi Goldberg and her Sister Act costars is so strong that Goldberg has confirmed that a third film in the franchise has been in the works for quite a while.

Sadly, Maggie Smith passed away on September 27 at the age of 89.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Goldberg said that the script had to be rewritten and indicated that Maggie Smith was planning on returning to the role of Mother Superior.

Per Entertainment Weekly:

After Fallon asked whether or not Pope Francis accepted Goldberg’s widely publicized offer to cameo in the production (which she extended last year during a trip to the Vatican in October 2023), the 68-year-old somberly reflected about the potential for Smith’s involvement prior to the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress’ death. “We’re having to make some readjustments, because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know,” Goldberg revealed, suggesting that Smith would’ve return to reprise her Sister Act role as Reverend Mother. “We will get it done. We’ll get it done. It’s a shift.”

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Stuns Audience With ‘Sister Act’ Reboot

For years, Goldberg has been touting the project and asking former Sister Act co-stars like Kathy Najimy to return for the third film.

Tyler Perry has signed on to produce the movie and, in 2022, said that the script was in a good place. She also brought many members of the Back in the Habit cast onto The View to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

According to reports, Goldberg is set to return as Deloris (AKA Sister Mary Clarence), and Wendy Makenna will return as Sister Mary Robert. Sister Act 3 is set to be directed by Tim Federle and is being written by Karin Gist, Regina Hicks, and Madhuri Shekar.

Are you excited to see Whoopi Goldberg coming back for Sister Act 3? Who else are you hoping will return? Let us know in the comments!