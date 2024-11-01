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Two Dead, Several Injured After Halloween Shooting in Orlando, Florida

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Posted on by Eva Miller 2 Comments
Hard Rock Hotel exterior at Universal Orlando Resort

Credit: Universal

Two men are dead, and at least seven other people were injured after a tragic shooting in downtown Orlando last night. Authorities responded to a shooting report near East Central Boulevard and North Orange Avenue around 1:07 a.m. on Friday as thousands of families gathered to celebrate Halloween.

Shortly afterward, a second report of gunshots was received south of Washington Street on North Orange Avenue, leading police to discover a chaotic scene with several victims and a crowd dispersing in panic.

Related: Mass Shooting at Magic Kingdom: Real-Life Incidences of Gun Violence at Disney World Over the Years

A Halloween Tragedy

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith stated that a total of eight people were shot, two of whom have since died. Additionally, a ninth person suffered injuries after being trampled as crowds scrambled for safety. Victims’ ages range from 19 to 39. The alleged shooter, identified as a 17-year-old with a prior criminal record, has been taken into custody.

The area was swarming with Halloween celebrants, with estimates of 50,000 to 100,000 people in downtown Orlando for the occasion. Roads near the shooting location were closed overnight as authorities conducted their investigation but have since reopened. The Orlando Regional Medical Center revealed the following information:

“Victim 1: Black male, 25, deceased
Victim 2: White male, 19, deceased
Victim 3: White male, 18, shot in lower left leg
Victim 4: White female, 39, shot in left hand
Victim 5: Hispanic female, 24, shot in left leg
Victim 6: Black male, 20, shot in head (graze)
Victim 7: Hispanic male, 26, shot in right foot
Victim 8: Hispanic female, 19, shot in upper back, lodged in cheek
Victim 9: Hispanic female, 26, injuries from being trampled”

Heightened Security at Walt Disney World

Located less than 30 miles from downtown Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort has long held stringent security measures in place to help protect guests. Security screenings, including metal detectors and bag checks, are mandatory upon entry to prevent weapons and other prohibited items from entering the park premises. Disney also employs a dedicated team of security personnel throughout its parks to monitor guest behavior, adding an additional layer of safety.

A photo taken from behind statues of a character with round ears and a person holding hands, looking towards buildings adorned with festive decorations and a clock tower in the background at a popular Disney attraction. Crowds of people are visible in the distance.
Credit: Nik Goodner on Unsplash

In July of this year, Disney faced a scare of its own when a false active shooter threat sent shockwaves through the park. The incident, which turned out to be unfounded, highlighted the importance of proactive security and the need for controlled responses to keep guests calm in high-traffic areas. Disney promptly addressed the situation, ensuring safety and reducing panic with its established emergency protocols.

As downtown Orlando copes with the aftermath of this tragic shooting, the focus on security across the city remains vital, especially during high-attendance events like Halloween. This tragedy is a saddening reminder of the gun violence that continues to terrorize the United States of America. Our thoughts are with the Orlando community during this time.

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

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