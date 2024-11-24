Trump vs. Disney: The President’s Plan to Tear Down the Entertainment Giant by 2028

The Walt Disney Company has long been a cornerstone of American entertainment, synonymous with childhood joy and family-friendly experiences. But in recent years, Disney has also become a lightning rod for political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from conservatives—and none more so than Donald Trump.

As Trump prepares for his second term in the Oval Office, speculation is mounting over how he might take aim at the entertainment giant, a company he has accused of pushing a “woke” agenda.

With Disney’s public stances on progressive issues, casting choices in major films, and its ongoing cultural impact, Trump’s dissatisfaction with the company has escalated to a point of national attention. The question now is: How far might Trump go to target Disney, and what could this mean for the company’s future?

A “Woke and Disgusting Shadow of Its Former Self”

Trump’s disdain for Disney is not new. In May 2023, he called the company a “woke and disgusting shadow of its former self,” referencing its efforts to diversify casting in remakes of beloved classics.

Films like The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, and Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler in the titular role, sparked outrage among conservatives who saw these moves as unnecessary departures from tradition. Zegler herself added fuel to the fire with a social media post criticizing Trump after his 2016 election win.

More recently, Disney has drawn conservative ire with the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World. The film features Anthony Mackie as a Black Captain America squaring off against a U.S. president who transforms into the villainous Red Hulk—a character portrayed by Harrison Ford, a vocal Trump critic.

For Trump and his supporters, this storyline is another example of Disney inserting political commentary into its content, further straining the relationship between the former president and the entertainment juggernaut.

The Hall of Presidents: A Surreal Connection

Ironically, Trump himself is a permanent fixture in one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom. The life-sized animatronic of Trump, unveiled in 2017, delivers a speech adapted from his own words. Its debut was met with mixed reactions, with some praising its inclusion as a historical necessity and others criticizing its exaggerated features.

While Trump’s animatronic remains a popular attraction, its existence highlights the complex dynamic between the former president and Disney. Could Trump, now a vocal critic of the company, take steps to retaliate against the very brand that immortalized him in its parks?

Trump’s Potential Moves Against Disney

As Trump prepares to re-enter the White House, experts speculate on how he could use his influence to pressure Disney. Here are some of the possible avenues Trump might explore:

1. Boycotts and Public Criticism

Trump has a proven track record of rallying his base against companies he perceives as adversarial. From social media posts to campaign rallies, he could intensify calls for boycotts of Disney’s films, parks, and streaming services, as he has done with other brands in the past.

2. Regulatory Pressure

Though direct action against Disney may face legal and constitutional hurdles, Trump could leverage his administration to make life difficult for the company. For instance, his appointee to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, has vowed to dismantle policies promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion—key tenets of Disney’s corporate culture.

While the FCC doesn’t directly license networks like ABC, Trump’s Justice Department or other regulatory bodies could find ways to scrutinize Disney’s operations.

3. Expanding the Florida Fight

Disney’s public clash with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation showcased the company’s willingness to take a stand on social issues. Trump could escalate this battle to the federal level, pushing for policies that put additional pressure on Disney’s operations and influence.

4. Supporting Conservative Entertainment Alternatives

Given Trump’s media background, he could champion or even help launch alternative entertainment ventures that cater to conservative audiences. This could siphon viewers away from Disney properties, especially if Trump positions such ventures as politically aligned with his base.

Disney’s Political Tightrope

Navigating the political fallout from Trump’s presidency will be a delicate balancing act for Disney. The company has already faced significant backlash from conservatives over its opposition to DeSantis’ policies and its progressive stances on social issues. At the same time, Disney must appeal to a global audience that increasingly values inclusivity and representation.

Under CEO Bob Iger, Disney has made strides to rebuild its reputation, reporting better-than-expected earnings and reinstating advertising on Elon Musk’s X platform. However, the company’s future leadership could complicate matters.

Dana Walden, a close ally of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been floated as a potential successor to Iger in 2026—a prospect that could make Disney an even bigger target for Trump.

Cultural Battles Go National

Trump’s grievances with Disney are emblematic of the broader cultural divide in America. By criticizing Disney’s “woke” agenda, Trump taps into a political strategy that has galvanized his base. For Disney, this places the company in the difficult position of either staying the course or making concessions to avoid further alienating conservative audiences.

“Trump’s presidency could turn local issues like the Reedy Creek controversy into national battles,” said Mike Fahey, CEO of Fahey Communications. “Disney’s challenge will be balancing its progressive values with the political reality of a deeply divided nation.”

What Could Happen Next?

Trump’s return to power is likely to escalate tensions with Disney, but the company’s iconic status and global reach make it a formidable opponent. While Trump could amplify calls for boycotts or push regulatory scrutiny, any direct action against Disney would face significant legal and public relations obstacles.

For now, guests at Disney parks can still see Trump’s animatronic alongside George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the Hall of Presidents. Whether that animatronic becomes a symbol of Trump’s enduring legacy—or a flashpoint in his feud with Disney—remains to be seen.

As Trump and Disney continue their high-stakes standoff, the real story may not be about who wins or loses but about how this clash reflects America’s ongoing cultural and political battles. With one of the world’s most influential brands at odds with one of its most polarizing figures, the outcome could reshape the entertainment and political landscape for years to come.