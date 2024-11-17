Sea World Entangled in Theme Park Draining Lawsuit, Police Investigation Underway

A former stunt skier who once performed at Sea World is suing the theme park operator and its production partner, claiming a ramp defect caused her serious injuries during a live performance. Chelsea Hall, 22, is seeking over $2.5 million in damages from Village Roadshow, the operator of Sea World, and Showtime Entertainment Group, the production company responsible for the show, for injuries she sustained in 2021. The case has become a legal tug-of-war, with both companies deflecting blame and questioning the extent of her injuries.

The Incident: A Stunt Gone Wrong

In May 2021, Hall was performing in the Thunder Lake show at Sea World on the Gold Coast. As part of the act, she needed to run down a ramp to retrieve her skis. However, her performance came to an abrupt halt when her foot allegedly became lodged in a hole at the end of the ramp.

Court documents reveal Hall’s allegations: “As [she] was running down the ramp, her foot became stuck in a hole at the bottom of the ramp. [Her] right foot became stuck in the hole, causing immediate pain.”

The injury reportedly left Hall with torn ligaments, as well as psychological distress in the form of depression and anxiety.

A History of Hazards?

Hall’s legal team alleges that the ramp posed a known hazard. According to her claim, another performer rolled his ankle in the same hole seven months earlier, in October 2020. Despite this prior incident, neither Village Roadshow nor Showtime Entertainment Group allegedly took steps to fill the hole or eliminate the risk.

Hall further stated that her visibility was compromised during the performance, claiming waves generated for the show obstructed her view of the ramp’s surface.

The Legal Battle: Who’s Responsible?

The lawsuit has sparked a blame game between Village Roadshow and Showtime Entertainment Group. Village Roadshow has denied responsibility for the injury, stating that any duty of care owed to Hall was entirely delegated to Showtime.

Showtime, however, has countered that Hall herself bears full responsibility for the accident. The production company claims she failed to maintain a “proper lookout” and should have been aware of the potential hazards given her “extensive skill, experience, and expertise in waterskiing.” Showtime further argues that no concerns about the ramp were raised by Hall or the other 23 performers during routine inspections.

The Financial Impact on Hall

Hall’s injuries have had a lasting impact on her life and career. Once earning $1,200 a week as a stunt performer, she now makes $320 a week working at Brumby’s Bakery while studying to become a nurse. She is seeking $1.29 million in damages from Showtime and $1.3 million from Village Roadshow, citing lost earnings and the emotional toll of her injury.

In response, Showtime has argued that Hall’s claims for damages are excessive, pointing out that she was a casual performer in a niche industry with limited career longevity. The company also highlighted that she continues to ski recreationally and earns supplemental income from social media.

Companies Take Legal Action Against Each Other

Adding another layer of complexity, Village Roadshow has filed a cross-claim against Showtime, seeking compensation for any damages it may be ordered to pay Hall. The theme park operator has reiterated that Hall’s employment fell under Showtime’s supervision, instruction, and control during the performance.

Both companies agree that Hall was injured but dispute the severity of her claims. Village Roadshow has called for expert medical testimony to establish the extent of her injuries and their long-term impact.

A Case That Highlights Stunt Performers’ Risks

The lawsuit shines a spotlight on the physical risks faced by stunt performers and the responsibilities of companies involved in live entertainment productions. Hall’s claim that the hazard was known but ignored adds weight to her case, while the companies’ defenses underline the challenges of attributing liability in high-risk environments.

As the case heads to trial, the court will determine whether Village Roadshow, Showtime Entertainment Group, or Hall herself is ultimately responsible for the incident—and how much compensation, if any, she will receive.