Iconic Disney Ride About To Undergo a Major Change

The Sherman Brothers’ first connection with Walt Disney Studios came in the 1950s when the duo wrote “Tall Paul” for Mouseketter Judy Harriet. The Sherman Brothers’ relationship with Disney continued until Robert died in 2012 and Richard died in May.

Their influence on Disney Parks can still be felt today at Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, and the iconic Carousel of Progress.

Disney is celebrating the Sherman Brothers’ greatest contribution to the company this week with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20, which will air on November 27 and 28 to commemorate the iconic film’s 60th anniversary.

The Sherman Brothers won two Academy Awards for Mary Poppins (1965) , including Best Song for “Chim Chim Chur-ee.” They also wrote the iconic songs “Feed the Birds” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

However, buried deep in the special is something completely unexpected that will change one of the few remaining rides that Walt Disney had a hand in creating. The Sherman Brothers’ most iconic song for Disney Parks was “It’s a Small World,” and apparently, it’s about to change.

The special on Mary Poppins contains a new verse of “It’s a Small World,” which Richard M. Sherman wrote before his death in May. It was the final project he worked on for The Walt Disney Company.

According to ABC News, the new verse of “it’s a small world” will be:

in the spirit of the beloved song, viewers will journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation, culminating in the reveal of this heartfelt new verse.

Anyone who has traveled to Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort knows that “it’s a small world” is a must for any Disney fan, and that iconic song sticks with you long after you’ve left the ride. The possibility of that song changing is somewhat scary, but to know that Sherman had a hand in its creation should make all Disney fans feel better.

ABC’s Mary Poppins special will air on November 27 at 9 and will include interviews with Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews. The three-and-a-half minute “New Version” of “it’s a small world” will air during the special.