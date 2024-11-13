Disneyland California Ride Ends “Violently,” Compared To Painful Car Crash

Multiple Disneyland Resort guests have complained that Peter Pan’s Flight, a classic Fantasyland attraction, is too “violent” for most to handle. One compared the ride’s ending to a “car crash.”

Peter Pan’s Flight has long been criticized for depicting Native Americans, echoing similar complaints made about the 1953 film.

However, earlier this year, Walt Disney Imagineering updated the Tiger Lily, Kaw Chief, and multiple other animatronics on the Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park rides to depict the Indigenous characters more respectfully.

The latest criticism about Peter Pan’s Flight has nothing to do with its outdated content. Instead, some Disney Park guests say that the antique mechanisms are running poorly, risking injury to guests. Redditor u/polopolo05 called the final stretch of the Fantasyland dark ride “so violent,” comparing the jerky feeling to an automobile accident.

“I rode peter pan in the first time this year and the end where the bottom get locks in so its stable to get off… I got tossed around like a rag doll,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “It was like being in a car crash. My abdomen and back [are] still aching a bit. I had to sit down after. It was not ok.”

The social media user claimed their experience on Peter Pan’s Flight was worse than at cheaper theme parks.

“I go to other local theme parks too but I haven’t been so violently thrown around in a ride vehicle… ever,” they said. “Is it always like that?”

Other Disney Parks fans echoed similar experiences.

“Our 9 year old insisted that we go on this ride before we left for the day,” u/headhurt21 wrote. “No [Lightning Lane] for that, so we had to wait forever. Largely unimpressed with the ride. Very short and jerky.”

“Gets me EVERY DANG TIME!” u/ThiccJuicyHotWife replied.

One Disney Park guest reported an actual collision on Peter Pan’s Flight.

“I recently rode Peter Pan for the first time and thought it malfunctioned when our little boat slammed into the wall at the end,” said u/Fancy-Line-91. “I asked a cast member if that’s supposed to happen and he chuckled and said ‘yeah it happens a lot…’ Not a very smooth ending for such a cute ride.”

Are any Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort rides too intense for you? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!

