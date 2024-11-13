NEW: Johnny Depp Fired at Assistant With Shotgun in Twisted “Prank”

Controversial actor Johnny Depp was recently revealed to have played a cruel prank on an assistant, shooting at him with shotgun blanks.

Depp has come under scrutiny in recent years after his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, openly identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse. The U.K. Sun won a 2020 libel trial against Depp, in which a magistrate judge found substantial evidence allowing the newspaper to call the Pirates of the Caribbean series star a “wife beater.”

In 2022, Depp sued Heard for defamation in a Virginia court. He won this case, with a jury finding that Heard negatively impacted Depp’s career by coming forward with accusations of domestic violence. Though the public largely sided with Depp, some feminist organizations and figureheads have come out in support of Heard in the years since.

Depp was previously accused of “out of control” behavior on film sets. In 2022, the Modi (2024) director settled a $100,000 lawsuit with a crewmember who accused Depp of punching him in the ribs.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, legendary actor Don Johnson talked about some of the pranks pulled on him by his daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, and his neighbor, journalist Hunter S. Thompson. Thompson was friends with Johnny Depp until his death in 2005, and the pair reportedly teamed up to prank Mr. Johnson.

“Johnny Depp told us…there was some situation where they called you over to the house?” Kimmel asked Johnson.

Johnson explained that he called Thompson to ask if he had any marijuana. Thompson said yes and invited Johnson over to grab some. Johnson sent his assistant in his place, who ended up being the victim of a prank intended for the actor.

“[He] drives up into Hunter’s driveway and Johnny Depp and Hunter were hiding behind Hunter’s car with shotguns loaded with blanks,” Johnson explained. “My assistant got out of the car, and they both jumped out and said, ‘Die, motherf**ker!’ and blasted.”

“My assistant, god bless him, he peed his pants right there,” the actor recalled. “…Wouldn’t you?”

