Jim Carrey’s ‘The Grinch’ Film Banned From Streaming Services in 2024

Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) has been a holiday staple for over two decades.

Directed by Ron Howard, this live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s beloved story brought the Grinch to life in a way no one had seen before. Carrey’s performance as the mean-spirited yet oddly lovable green misanthrope garnered praise for its energy and comedic timing, making the film a modern Christmas classic.

Despite its enduring popularity, the movie had its share of detractors, including Dr. Seuss’s widow, Audrey Geisel, who reportedly disapproved of the film’s direction and tone.

Unfortunately for fans, this holiday season brings disappointment: the 2000 Grinch film starring Jim Carrey is not available for streaming on any platform.

While the animated The Grinch (2018) starring Benedict Cumberbatch and the 1966 classic are readily streamable, Carrey’s version is relegated to rental or purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Vudu. Last year, the movie had a brief streaming window on Peacock from December 20 to December 31, but as of now, no such announcement has been made for this year.

For many families, this film is a holiday tradition, with its whimsical set designs and memorable lines like, “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store.” The lack of a streaming option complicates access for those who rely on subscription services for their holiday movie marathons. If you’re determined to include it in your seasonal viewing, purchasing or renting may be the only solutions unless a last-minute deal places it back on a streaming platform.

This absence underscores the challenge of navigating streaming rights in the digital age. While newer holiday films often find stable homes on services like Netflix or Disney+, older titles frequently shuffle between platforms, leaving fans scrambling to locate them.

As we head into the heart of the holiday season, it’s worth keeping an eye on streaming platforms for any changes. Until then, fans of Carrey’s Grinch might want to dust off their DVDs or head to digital rental services to ensure their annual viewing isn’t interrupted.

Whether you love it for the laughs, the heartwarming message, or the over-the-top Whoville, this Grinch’s absence from streaming is a reminder to plan ahead for your holiday favorites.