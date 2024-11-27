Disney World Monorail Suspended After Guest Threat, Police Investigate

Last weekend, security cast members and police officers responded to an altercation at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa–one of Walt Disney World Resort’s Deluxe Resort hotels. Multiple Disney Park guests shared their recollections of the incident on social media.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of three Deluxe Resort hotels on the Monorail line, along with Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Accommodations range from standard hotel rooms to luxurious villas and can be booked directly through Walt Disney World Resort or with Disney Vacation Club points.

The historic, luxe Disney Resort hotel is one of the last places where Walt Disney World Resort guests expect an emergency response. On Saturday at around 5:00 p.m., Redditor u/ghost_shark_619 witnessed “lots of police and security activity” at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

“Just curious as to what the heck was going on,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “…Whatever happened…it shut down the Monorail.”

Multiple Walt Disney World Resort guests chimed in with their experiences that day. Some said a guest made a threat or violent comment about the Monorail.

“A guest made an inappropriate comment for an environment where security is a concern,” u/SeriousStrokes69 explained. “That comment had to be taken seriously, so it resulted in the Monorail being shut down for a period of time, and the person who made the comment was arrested and trespassed from the property.”

“We were in line for the monorail and the man walked past us with handcuffs,” u/Guilty-Programmer954 replied. “This stoped the Monorail so we had to go on the bus…While we were on the bus this woman was saying she was in his cart and said how the police came on and said where’s your bag to the man. So apparently he had a bag he had throw or hid and the police want what’s inside.”

The Monorail eventually reopened, but Walt Disney World Resort didn’t make a public statement about the reported threat.

Another guest, u/caninelizardbreath, said there was another altercation at the Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa bus stop later that night:

“We saw the aftermath at the bus stop waiting to go to Disney Springs. What we came up on was around 8 or so guests stuck on the bus with someone blocking passage in or out. Security and hotel management with a family outside of the bus, and another group of people a few feet down the sidewalk- same thing- security and hotel management. We were waiting for quite a while with a mass of people and someone behind us asked another what happened. It was said that someone was yelling about recording someone and then someone elbowed someone in the face. The person asking said they saw another argument between guests in a different spot (than the bus stop) and the person said yes that was the same people. So my guess is that the altercation traveled. Maybe started inside and ended while they were getting on the bus- hence the few guests trapped on the bus, I assume to make witness statements.”

If you see something, say something. Report any threats, violence, or harassment to the nearest Walt Disney World Resort cast member.

