Harry Potter Star Responds to Reboot, “How Dare You!”

In 1997, British author J.K. Rowling released the first book in the series which would change the lives of millions of people around the world — Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The book tells the story of a young boy named Harry, whose parents died when he was an infant, and he had to live with his terrible relatives — Uncle Vernon, Aunt Petunia, and cousin Dudley.

On his eleventh birthday, Harry learns that he is actually a wizard and heads to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to learn everything it takes to be a wizard. While there, he learns that he is actually a legend among the wizarding community. He is the only person to ever have survived the Killing Curse.

Throughout the series, Harry must return home for the summer, which means going back to live with his uncle, aunt, and cousin.

In the film series, beloved British actress Fiona Shaw plays Harry’s aunt, Petunia. Shaw perfectly portrays Petunia, who is truly bitter about having to raise Harry. Her sister Lily, Harry’s mother, is the only witch in the family and a huge source of pride to Petunia’s parents. Petunia feels that she gets left behind when Lily goes to Hogwarts.

Lily and Harry’s father, James, are killed by Lord Voldemort, and Petunia is left to care for the nephew she never wanted.

Out of the eight Harry Potter films, Fiona Shaw starred as Aunt Petunia in five of them — The Sorcerer’s Stone (AKA The Philosopher’s Stone) (2001), The Chamber of Secrets (2002), The Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), The Order of the Phoenix (2007), and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010).

In April 2023, Warner Bros. announced that a Harry Potter series was in the works at Max (formerly HBO Max). The series will run for ten seasons and explore the original books more deeply than the movies did.

When the announcement was made, fans were not sure what to think. They love the Harry Potter series, but they love the original film’s stars just as much. Plus, the last film only came out in 2011, so it hasn’t been that long in many people’s eyes.

However, Fiona Shaw knows exactly what she thinks about the series — “How dare you?!”

Shaw was attending the premiere of Bad Sisters season two in New York City when PEOPLE asked her about the reboot.

“How dare you!” she jokingly tells PEOPLE when asked how she feels about the reboot at the New York City premiere of Bad Sisters season 2. On a more serious note, she says to the new cast, “I wish them well.” “I mean, can stories be retold? They must be retold over time,” Shaw continues. “It seems to me no time [has passed] since we told it, but maybe it’s [for] a whole new generation.”

In September, a casting call was sent out in the U.K. and Ireland for actors and actresses to play the series’ stars, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

According to Warner Bros., J.K. Rowling will also be involved in the series, serving as an executive producer. This has caused significant backlash from fans. In recent years, Rowling has frequently found herself in the headlines for her transphobic views and statements. She has publicly fought with multiple celebrities, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

Warner Bros. has largely remained quiet on Rowling’s involvement in the new series.

Do you agree with Fiona Shaw? Is it too soon for a Harry Potter reboot? Or are you excited to see new actors take over the iconic roles? Share your thoughts in the comments!