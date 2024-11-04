Disneyland to Eject Ticketed Guests, Website Reminder Warns Guests When to Stay Home

Disneyland has announced that it will close its gates earlier than usual on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. On this day, the park will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m., three hours earlier than the typical weekday closing time of 10:00 p.m.

This early closure comes just two days before the highly anticipated grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the official start of the holiday season, which traditionally draws large crowds eager to experience the festive atmosphere. Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure will maintain its standard operating hours from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Why November 13 Could Be a Quiet Day at Disneyland

While Disneyland’s shorter hours may seem like a drawback for visitors hoping to maximize their day, it could actually result in lower crowd levels and a quieter park experience, especially for those without Magic Key annual passes. Here are a few reasons why November 13 may turn out to be a less busy day:

Anticipated Lower Attendance from Magic Key Holders Disneyland’s Magic Key program is incredibly popular among locals and frequent visitors, offering a variety of annual pass options. However, many Magic Key holders or ticketed guests may choose to skip Disneyland on November 13 due to the early closure. With only 11 hours to enjoy the park instead of the usual 14 or 16 on weekdays and weekends, Magic Key holders may feel it’s not worth a visit, especially if they’re accustomed to evening visits after work or school. This reduced attendance could mean shorter lines and less crowded walkways for those who choose to visit. Reduced Value Without Significant Ticket Discounts Disneyland has not announced any special ticket discounts for November 13, which means that day guests will likely pay the standard admission price despite the shortened hours. For families and tourists hoping to maximize their time in the park, paying full price for a shortened day may be less appealing, and some may even choose to wait until the weekend when hours are longer, making it easier to fit in more rides, shows, and dining experiences. Timing of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Holiday Festivities November 13 falls right before two major events at Disneyland: the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the start of the holiday season on November 15. With so much excitement just days away, many guests will likely wait until the weekend to experience these new attractions and seasonal celebrations, rather than visiting during a mid-week day with limited hours. The allure of fresh holiday decor, special seasonal treats, and exclusive holiday merchandise will draw larger crowds starting on November 15, leaving November 13 as a quieter option for those who don’t mind missing out on the festive atmosphere. Private Media Event Contributing to Limited Access The early closure on November 13 is due to a private media event scheduled for that evening. Disneyland frequently hosts media events for major announcements, new attractions, and seasonal kickoffs, and these events are typically closed to the public. Media events generally feature exclusive previews, interviews, and coverage opportunities, which help generate excitement ahead of high-profile openings or seasonal launches. While these events are crucial for media exposure, they also mean that regular park guests will have to clear out early to make room for invited media representatives, contributing to the reduced hours.

What This Means for Visitors Planning a November 13 Visit

For visitors who don’t mind missing a few extra hours in the evening, November 13 could be an ideal day to enjoy Disneyland with shorter lines and lighter crowds. Since Disneyland rarely closes early on weekdays, this could be a unique chance to experience the park in a more relaxed setting ahead of the holiday rush. Here are a few tips to make the most of the day:

Arrive Early : With the park opening at 8:00 a.m., arriving right at opening can help you make the most of your time, ensuring you can fit in popular attractions before the park closes at 7:00 p.m.

: With the park opening at 8:00 a.m., arriving right at opening can help you make the most of your time, ensuring you can fit in popular attractions before the park closes at 7:00 p.m. Prioritize Popular Attractions : Use the earlier hours to hit some of Disneyland’s most popular attractions, as lighter crowds may lead to shorter wait times. This could be a perfect opportunity to experience attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure, or Haunted Mansion Holiday with minimal waits.

: Use the earlier hours to hit some of Disneyland’s most popular attractions, as lighter crowds may lead to shorter wait times. This could be a perfect opportunity to experience attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure, or Haunted Mansion Holiday with minimal waits. Consider a Park Hopper Ticket : Since Disney California Adventure will remain open until 9:00 p.m., guests can choose a Park Hopper ticket and spend their evening hours exploring DCA after Disneyland closes. This way, you can still enjoy a full day of Disney experiences across both parks.

: Since Disney California Adventure will remain open until 9:00 p.m., guests can choose a Park Hopper ticket and spend their evening hours exploring DCA after Disneyland closes. This way, you can still enjoy a full day of Disney experiences across both parks. Take Advantage of Dining: With fewer crowds, dining reservations may be easier to snag, allowing you to enjoy popular spots like Blue Bayou or Cafe Orleans without the usual wait. For those who prefer counter-service dining, options like Plaza Inn or Bengal Barbecue might also be less crowded, creating a more relaxing mealtime experience.

While Disneyland’s early closure on November 13, 2024, may initially seem like an inconvenience, it could actually work in favor of guests looking to enjoy a quieter, more relaxed park experience.

With fewer Magic Key holders likely to attend and the timing just ahead of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and holiday festivities, November 13 may be an ideal day for tourists and families seeking shorter lines and a slightly less crowded atmosphere.