The Big Difference Between Disneyland and Disney World’s New Ride Will Surprise You

While Disney’s Princess and the Frog attraction may be fun on both coasts, California visitors are having a much different time than those in Florida.

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Few Disney theme park projects have become as infamous or controversial as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The ride was officially unveiled by Disney back in 2020, with the company revealing Princess Tiana and Co. would be taking over Splash Mountain.

While many fans saw this as a win-win scenario, others were devastated by the loss of Splash Mountain, which had become one of Disney’s most iconic theme park rides of all time.

The dust has undoubtedly settled since the first version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at the Magic Kindom in the summer of 2024, with most guests falling in love with Disney’s Splash Mountain makeover.

Disneyland’s version of the attraction opened a few months later in November, equipped with new animatronics, music, and scenery. However, Californian guests quickly noticed the key difference between Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s version of Disney’s new Tiana ride.

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The Big Difference Between Disney’s Two Tiana Rides

While there are a few tweaks and changes to certain scenes and storyline beats, for the most part, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the same overall experience on both coasts. Guests who hop aboard a log for a trip down the Louisiana Bayou will still encounter Princess Tiana and her musically inclined critter friends regardless of whether they are at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

However, guests have noticed one significant difference between the two rides: the water. There was always a risk of getting wet while riding Splash Mountain (it was advertised in the attraction’s name after all), but for the most part, guests could ride the log flume adventure and come off relatively dry.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom is mostly the same story, with guests coming off the new attraction somewhat dry (as long as they don’t sit in the front). However, this is not the case for Disneyland’s version, with some guests getting absolutely soaked.

Twitter/X user thecalibae shared a video showing the intense splash factor on Disneyland’s log flume ride.

My log straight flooding at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

My log straight flooding at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure 🤯 at Disneyland 😂 pic.twitter.com/ug9I2xzYBm — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) October 27, 2024

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The video shows guests plunging down the final drop. Water can be seen drawing and splashing all around them, though the shocking moment is when the guest shows the inside of the ride vehicle. The log gets absolutely flooded after the final drop, ensuring guests’ feet and maybe even their bottom half are drenched.

The splash factor of Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is curious for many reasons. For starters, Splash Mountain never got guests this wet or soaked, nor did it fill the entire log with water. Secondly, Tiana’s Bayou adventure at Magic Kingdom doesn’t even come close to reaching this splash factor.

A post shared on the official Disneyland Reddit shared the same sentiment, with a guest claiming they had to buy new shoes after riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Of course, Disneyland and Disney World’s ride systems are different, with the former featuring a row of single seats, while the latter features four rows of double seats.

The way the log is shaped could factor into the water level of the ride, but it’s still interesting that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seems to get guests wetter than Splash Mountain ever did, even at the original Disneyland Resort.

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Disney has never shied away from opening multiple versions of the same ride, with legendary attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad found worldwide at various Disney theme park resorts.

The same could be said about Splash Mountain, with three versions of the log flume ride being constructed: one at Disneyland, one at Walt Disney World, and one at Tokyo Disney. Both U.S. versions of the ride have been transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with rumors claiming Tokyo’s Splash Mountain may soon get a retheme of its own.

Have you experienced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure yet?