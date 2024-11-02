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Hundreds of Disney World 911 Calls Flood Sheriff’s Office: Call to Action Requested

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Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 2 Comments
A nighttime scene unfolds with a brightly lit Disney castle casting beams of light into the sky. A crowd gathers in awe, while in the foreground, part of a Police officer's uniform and an American flag add an intriguing layer to this magical tapestry.

Credit: Inside The Magic

In the hustle and excitement of Disney World, it’s no surprise that emergencies can arise, leading guests to call 911 for help.

The Walt Disney World Resort entrance sign as cars drive underneath on a summer day.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Why People Keep Calling 911 in Disney World

From medical incidents to lost children, theme parks like Disney are well-prepared for various scenarios that might require immediate assistance from first responders. However, not all 911 calls made from Orlando’s theme parks are due to actual emergencies.

A large number of accidental 911 calls, triggered unintentionally by mobile devices, are becoming a daily challenge for local authorities, and they’re now asking guests to help reduce these incidents.

The Surge in Accidental 911 Calls

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Disney and surrounding areas, the increase in accidental emergency calls is due largely to smartphone technology and how it interprets the thrilling environment of a theme park.

“With the large number of theme parks in Central Florida, accidental 911 calls triggered by rides are a challenge our Communications Center faces daily,” shared a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

These unintended calls often occur because of a safety feature that many smartphones and apps like Life360 have: crash detection. This feature is designed to detect when a user has been involved in a high-impact collision and to dial emergency services automatically if no response is registered from the user.

Unfortunately, the intense forces of roller coasters and other thrill rides often mimic the signals of a crash, causing devices to misinterpret the ride’s movement as an emergency situation.

Crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: s.yume, Flickr

Why Theme Parks Are Particularly Prone to Accidental Calls

Disney World, with its vast array of rides from mild attractions to heart-pounding coasters, provides plenty of opportunities for these accidental calls to occur. But it’s not just Disney that’s affected. Other theme parks have also been dealing with similar issues.

For instance, in 2021, Sevier County, Tennessee, reported over 10,000 accidental 911 calls from Dollywood alone. In response, Dollywood placed signs near some of its high-thrill rides, urging guests to either turn off their phones or put them on airplane mode before boarding.

The issue has continued to grow with the prevalence of smart devices, which have become almost inseparable from our daily lives. As more visitors rely on smartphones to capture memories, navigate park maps, and keep connected with family, the likelihood of an accidental emergency call rises.

 

A large, colorful archway sign welcomes visitors to Walt Disney World, featuring its iconic slogan "The Most Magical Place on Earth." The road leading to the entrance is lined with palm trees and includes an image of Mickey Mouse. The sky is partly cloudy. This is the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Credit: Inside the Magic

How You Can Help Prevent Accidental 911 Calls

If completely powering down isn’t an option, there are alternatives. Setting your phone to airplane mode during the ride can help prevent accidental 911 calls without completely disabling the device.

Another approach is to go into your phone’s settings and temporarily disable any crash detection or emergency SOS features. Just remember to reactivate them once you’re done with your day at the parks to ensure you’ll be protected in actual emergencies.

Future Solutions: Could Geofencing Be the Answer?

Some tech companies and theme park authorities are exploring more advanced solutions to prevent accidental 911 calls without needing action from park visitors. One idea that’s gained traction is geofencing.

This technology would use your phone’s GPS to identify when it’s on a roller coaster and automatically disable the crash detection feature temporarily, thereby eliminating the need for manual adjustments. While this concept is still being investigated, it could offer a long-term fix to the issue.

For now, though, these accidental calls remain a persistent issue. When emergency operators are fielding unnecessary calls, it potentially diverts resources and attention away from real emergencies. For the safety of everyone, officials are asking visitors to be mindful of their device settings to help keep emergency lines open for those who truly need assistance.

A group of six young adults posing for a selfie at night in front of a large, illuminated geodesic sphere at Epcot during Disney After Hours 2025. The group is smiling and making playful gestures, with one person wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The background is dark with the sphere brightly glowing.
Credit: Disney

Staying Safe—and Mindful—at Disney World

Whether you’re at Disney World, Universal, or any other theme park, it’s easy to get caught up in the thrill of each ride. As you buckle up for a day of adventure, just a few small steps can make a big difference in helping local authorities maintain the balance between enjoyment and safety.

Keeping your phone in airplane mode or temporarily disabling crash detection features can prevent unintended 911 calls, ensuring emergency responders are ready and able to address actual needs.

As technology continues to evolve, the hope is that solutions like geofencing will become more commonplace, making it even easier for guests to focus on fun without worrying about accidental emergency calls.

Until then, a bit of mindfulness can go a long way in supporting the incredible work that emergency teams do every day to keep Disney World and other theme parks a safe and memorable experience for all.

Have you ever made an accidental 911 call whilst riding a Disney attraction? let Inside The Magic know and comment down below.

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Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

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