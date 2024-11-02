Hundreds of Disney World 911 Calls Flood Sheriff’s Office: Call to Action Requested

In the hustle and excitement of Disney World, it’s no surprise that emergencies can arise, leading guests to call 911 for help.

Why People Keep Calling 911 in Disney World

From medical incidents to lost children, theme parks like Disney are well-prepared for various scenarios that might require immediate assistance from first responders. However, not all 911 calls made from Orlando’s theme parks are due to actual emergencies.

A large number of accidental 911 calls, triggered unintentionally by mobile devices, are becoming a daily challenge for local authorities, and they’re now asking guests to help reduce these incidents.

The Surge in Accidental 911 Calls

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Disney and surrounding areas, the increase in accidental emergency calls is due largely to smartphone technology and how it interprets the thrilling environment of a theme park.

“With the large number of theme parks in Central Florida, accidental 911 calls triggered by rides are a challenge our Communications Center faces daily,” shared a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

These unintended calls often occur because of a safety feature that many smartphones and apps like Life360 have: crash detection. This feature is designed to detect when a user has been involved in a high-impact collision and to dial emergency services automatically if no response is registered from the user.

Unfortunately, the intense forces of roller coasters and other thrill rides often mimic the signals of a crash, causing devices to misinterpret the ride’s movement as an emergency situation.

Why Theme Parks Are Particularly Prone to Accidental Calls

Disney World, with its vast array of rides from mild attractions to heart-pounding coasters, provides plenty of opportunities for these accidental calls to occur. But it’s not just Disney that’s affected. Other theme parks have also been dealing with similar issues.

For instance, in 2021, Sevier County, Tennessee, reported over 10,000 accidental 911 calls from Dollywood alone. In response, Dollywood placed signs near some of its high-thrill rides, urging guests to either turn off their phones or put them on airplane mode before boarding.

The issue has continued to grow with the prevalence of smart devices, which have become almost inseparable from our daily lives. As more visitors rely on smartphones to capture memories, navigate park maps, and keep connected with family, the likelihood of an accidental emergency call rises.

How You Can Help Prevent Accidental 911 Calls

If completely powering down isn’t an option, there are alternatives. Setting your phone to airplane mode during the ride can help prevent accidental 911 calls without completely disabling the device.

Another approach is to go into your phone’s settings and temporarily disable any crash detection or emergency SOS features. Just remember to reactivate them once you’re done with your day at the parks to ensure you’ll be protected in actual emergencies.

Future Solutions: Could Geofencing Be the Answer?

Some tech companies and theme park authorities are exploring more advanced solutions to prevent accidental 911 calls without needing action from park visitors. One idea that’s gained traction is geofencing.

This technology would use your phone’s GPS to identify when it’s on a roller coaster and automatically disable the crash detection feature temporarily, thereby eliminating the need for manual adjustments. While this concept is still being investigated, it could offer a long-term fix to the issue.

For now, though, these accidental calls remain a persistent issue. When emergency operators are fielding unnecessary calls, it potentially diverts resources and attention away from real emergencies. For the safety of everyone, officials are asking visitors to be mindful of their device settings to help keep emergency lines open for those who truly need assistance.