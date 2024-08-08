Emergency 911 Situation at Disney World Fractured by Thousands of Guests During Massive Event, Investigation Threatened

An emergency situation at Walt Disney World Resort is under heavy scrutiny after a delayed response time caused by thousands of guests blocking the way nearly caused a fatal scenario.

Given its large scale and high visitor volume, Disney World is accustomed to handling emergencies. The resort has a robust emergency response plan, which includes coordination with local first responders and medical teams. However, the challenges intensify when emergencies occur during significant events such as parades.

During these large-scale events, Disney World sees an influx of guests concentrated in specific areas, leading to dense crowds and heightened stress on emergency services. In such situations, the response time for paramedics can be adversely affected.

The congestion not only complicates the movement of medical teams but also slows down the overall emergency response. As a result, the time it takes to address and manage critical incidents can increase significantly.

While Disney World maintains rigorous safety protocols, the scale of its events means that even well-planned emergency systems can face difficulties. The complex logistics involved in managing emergencies during peak times underscore the importance of preparedness and rapid response in mitigating the impact of unforeseen incidents.

“Dreams That Soar” Leads To Botched Emergency 911 Situation, Almost Ending the Life of a Guest

A recent incident at Disney Springs highlighted concerns about the response time of paramedic teams during peak crowd periods. The emergency occurred on an evening following the “Disney Dreams That Soar” drone show. An unnamed Disney cast member made the initial 911 call for a medical emergency near Salt & Straw and the AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 theater on the West Side of Disney Springs.

The call reported an older woman, estimated to be in her 70s, drifting in and out of consciousness. The woman’s family had informed the cast member that she had a history of heart surgery and was currently experiencing high blood pressure issues. The 911 operator instructed the cast member to obtain an automated external defibrillator (AED) and dispatched paramedics.

However, due to the dense crowd, it took nearly six minutes for emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to reach the scene, at which point the initial call ended. Around the same time, another unnamed cast member placed a second 911 call from Bowes Signature Candles, reporting difficulty accessing the woman due to the aggressive crowd following the drone show.

The incident on the first night of “Disney Dreams That Soar” prompted Disney Springs to revise its operational procedures and add access lanes through the West Side. Disney Springs has not provided further details on the incident. Anyone witnessing a medical emergency on Disney property should report it to a cast member and call 911 promptly.

