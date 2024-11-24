Disney Keeps Stripping Away Fan-Favorite Rides With Little in Return

This week, the worst fears of Disney fans were confirmed when the company announced that a new Monsters, Inc. Land would replace Muppet Vision 3D. There was a small consolation that the Muppets would be staying at Hollywood Studios, replacing Aerosmith at the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

While the Muppets remaining in Hollywood Studios was meant to soften the blow, most Disney fans didn’t take it that way. They were insulted by losing yet another beloved ride for an unknown future.

It’s hard to blame Disney fans for being apprehensive about the changes coming to Walt Disney World. After all, Disney’s latest changes to the parks have been underwhelming and, in some cases, cheap.

Fans are beginning to feel like Disney is cutting out parts of the parks that don’t directly earn money, which is destroying Disney World’s aesthetic. Perhaps that’s part of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s plan.

Just last week, Disney Parks posted record revenues despite decreased attendance. So, why not continue on the same path if fewer people are coming to the parks but are spending significantly more money to be there?

So, let’s examine what fans have lost at Disney World since Iger took over and what we’re about to lose.

Upcoming Changes

Is anyone really going to miss DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom? There was an unusual consensus among Disney fans that the area needed an update, but losing DINOSAUR is a tough pill to swallow.

However, getting a new Indiana Jones ride and an Encanto-themed land will make up for what was lost at Animal Kingdom. That isn’t necessarily where Disney fans’ beef is.

At Magic Kingdom, Disney is removing Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island to create a new Cars theme land and Villains Land. While the new villain’s Land is something everyone wants, losing part of the aesthetic of Magic Kingdom to get it will hurt.

The hardest change for Disney fans to accept is the loss of Muppet Vision 3D. Hollywood Studios desperately needs an expansion, but other areas of the park would allow for a new Monsters, Inc. land while keeping one of the fans’ favorite attractions.

Disney could have easily put the new Monsters, Inc. land in the animation courtyard area, which is virtually empty. Instead, Disney decided to remove the last show that Jim Henson worked on.

Iger Era Losses

The era of Bob Iger has been a great success for The Walt Disney Company. Iger purchased Marvel Studios, Pixar, and LucasFilm, which included Star Wars.

It’s hard to say that Iger hasn’t been great for the company, but when it comes to the parks, especially the domestic parks, Iger has seen addition by subtraction as the best growth method.

OLD EPCOT. NEW EPCOT. Fountain of Nations to

Globe of Despair pic.twitter.com/FuazCVouK2 — OLD DISNEY/NEW DISNEY (@TRVLtruth) November 21, 2024

Unlike his predecessor, Michael Eisner, Iger has not overseen the opening of a new domestic Disney Park. In fact, there hasn’t been a new domestic park since Animal Kingdom opened at Disney World and Disney’s California Adventure opened at Disneyland.

It’s understandable that perhaps Disneyland does not have enough room for another gate, but that same argument cannot be made about Disney World. While Iger introduced the new Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, Pandora: the World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios, he did not use the massive space at Disney World to create a new gate.

Since Iger became CEO, Disney World has lost beloved attractions like The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios, Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom, and the Maelstrom at EPCOT. Fans would argue that all three were replaced by subpar rides that jammed Disney intellectual property into the parks when it wasn’t needed.

Iger was also responsible for the closure of Pleasure Island, an adults-only playground that was replaced by the outdoor shopping mall that is Disney Springs.

However, the most significant changes at Disney World have been the constant nickel-and-diming that has overtaken the parks, including removing once-free perks like the Magical Express, free Magic Bands, and free Fastpass.

While most of those were lost during the tenure of former CEO Bob Chapek, Iger had the opportunity to bring them back but instead chose to bring them back with more fees for guests.

With Disney making millions off of the new Lightning Lane system, including the $450 premiere Lightning Lane, those freebies are never coming back to the parks. And this is why Disney continues to make massive profits with fewer guests.

New Projects

It’s understandable that guests don’t necessarily trust Disney Imagineering to create new, immersive lands that will make them forget about what they lost. Disney’s recent additions to the parks have been lifeless and completely de-themed.

Case in point: EPCOT’s Communicore Plaza and Hall. Guests waited years, walking past construction walls, for something great, and instead, they got what some guests called a “college dining hall.”

Well my favourite part of new Communicore was the restrooms. Large, efficient, gorgeous colour including the grout! Then all the faucets started to fall off. The Communicore Curse? pic.twitter.com/0Ft37djNbA — Belle (@FiBelleFi) November 16, 2024

What made things worse was that the new area started falling apart almost immediately. The lights in the walkways did not work correctly, and now, the bathrooms are starting to fall apart.

So, what’s a Disney fan to do? There is always the option of not going, but if you’re a true Disney fan, that won’t happen.

However, it’s also clear that Disney does not need as many fans as it did in the past. If fewer people go to the parks and the company still makes more money, there’s no reason to accommodate the masses.

So, you better get on your favorite ride as soon as possible. You never know how long it will be at the parks.