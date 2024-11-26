Disney Urgently Recalls Christmas Merchandise, Asks Guests To Return 4,000+ Items

Merchandise is always in high demand at Disney parks, holidays or not. In recent years, the parks have introduced virtual queues and exclusive passes to manage the frenzy sparked by new releases. Without these protocols, extreme incidents have seen lines stretch on for as long as eight hours, with security brought in to manage the chaos.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, demand for Christmas merchandise has been so high this year that some items are reportedly on backorder until May 2025. Some have linked the high sales to the resort’s famous issue with resellers who purchase items in bulk to list on third-party sites at higher prices.

The Oriental Land Company (which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea under a licensing deal with The Walt Disney Company) released a statement on the issue, explaining that they were taking measures such as “limiting the number of times a guest can enter a store by checking their park ticket, limiting the number of times a guest can make a purchase by distributing purchase tickets and limiting the number of items that can be purchased per transaction” to try and temper demand.

As of today, a partial merchandise recall has also been issued.

The Oriental Land Company shared a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which it explained that it was recalling 4,240 of its Christmas-themed bottles. “A problem has occurred with some of the stainless steel bottles sold at merchandise facilities within Tokyo Disney Resort,” it wrote. “We deeply apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and concern caused.”

A decision has been made to recall 4,240 Lil Lil Lil stainless steel bottles that were sold between November 8th and November 15th due to a defect in the opening of the drinking spout that caused the contents to leak out.