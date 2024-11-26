Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Disney Urgently Recalls Christmas Merchandise, Asks Guests To Return 4,000+ Items

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Chloe James
Minnie Mouse statue next to Christmas merchandise at Tokyo Disneyland

Credit: Yuichi Sakuraba, Flickr

Disney has issued a merchandise recall during one of its peak shopping seasons.

Merchandise is always in high demand at Disney parks, holidays or not. In recent years, the parks have introduced virtual queues and exclusive passes to manage the frenzy sparked by new releases. Without these protocols, extreme incidents have seen lines stretch on for as long as eight hours, with security brought in to manage the chaos.

A person wearing a red "Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party" sweatshirt is posing with their back to the camera. The sweatshirt features festive designs and Disney characters. The background shows a whimsical holiday scene with a decorated house and Christmas decorations.
Credit: Disney

At Tokyo Disney Resort, demand for Christmas merchandise has been so high this year that some items are reportedly on backorder until May 2025. Some have linked the high sales to the resort’s famous issue with resellers who purchase items in bulk to list on third-party sites at higher prices.

The Oriental Land Company (which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea under a licensing deal with The Walt Disney Company) released a statement on the issue, explaining that they were taking measures such as “limiting the number of times a guest can enter a store by checking their park ticket, limiting the number of times a guest can make a purchase by distributing purchase tickets and limiting the number of items that can be purchased per transaction” to try and temper demand.

Minnie Mouse statue next to Christmas merchandise at Tokyo Disneyland
Credit: Yuichi Sakuraba, Flickr

As of today, a partial merchandise recall has also been issued.

The Oriental Land Company shared a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which it explained that it was recalling 4,240 of its Christmas-themed bottles. “A problem has occurred with some of the stainless steel bottles sold at merchandise facilities within Tokyo Disney Resort,” it wrote. “We deeply apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and concern caused.”

A decision has been made to recall 4,240 Lil Lil Lil stainless steel bottles that were sold between November 8th and November 15th due to a defect in the opening of the drinking spout that caused the contents to leak out.

 

The full recall notice warns that the bottles – which feature the park’s festive icon Lil’ Lin Lin – have a defect that causes their contents to leak.

Anyone who’s already purchased the products in question is urged to contact the resort ASAP.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto are dressed in festive Christmas attire with a colorful, lit-up Disney Park backdrop featuring holiday decorations, lighted trees, and iconic landmarks at Tokyo Disney Resort.
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

This isn’t the first time Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have had to initiate a mass recall. In 2022, the parks were forced to recall some candy after discovering that select packets had grown mold due to the incomplete sealing of individual packages.

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disney Resort?

in Disney Parks

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

Comments Off on Disney Urgently Recalls Christmas Merchandise, Asks Guests To Return 4,000+ Items