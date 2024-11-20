Disney Unveils New Magic Kingdom Location That Will Cost Thousands of Dollars To Enter

Disney has unveiled its newest exclusive experience coming to Orlando.

The Walt Disney World Resort has officially revealed its new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) member lounge coming to Magic Kingdom.

Called McKim’s Mile House, this new DVC lounge appears to be yet another story-driven and immersive area of Magic Kingdom for guests to hang out in, as long as they are members of Disney’s vacation club. The new lounge will be located inside Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland, an area of the park that already features a wide range of rides and attractions, including classics like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as one of Magic Kingdom’s newest rides, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, the new DVC member lounge is not an expansion of Feorntierland per se but rather a replacement for the park’s shooting arcade.

The Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade closed down earlier this year, marking the end of an era for Magic Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort as a whole. The arcade had been a part of Magic Kingdom since the theme park opened in 1971, offering guests the chance to test their sharpshooting skills on a variety of targets.

Originally, the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade cost money, albeit a very small amount. However, in 2021, Disney reopened the attraction, making it completely free for all to enjoy. The arcade was never a super popular or busy attraction, but it did offer a unique experience unlike anything else at the Walt Disney World Resort, harkening back to the original days of Magic Kingdom.

There was significant controversy surrounding Disney’s decision to close the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade earlier this year, not only because the attraction was a historic part of the Magic Kingdom but also because it was a totally free activity guests could enjoy at their leisure.

The fact the arcade would be replaced by a lounge for Disney Vacation Club members, a points-based vacation system that costs thousands of dollars to join, did not help this controversy settle down either. According to the official DVC website, the lowest number of points guests can purchase as part of Disney Vacation Club is 100, with the price for points starting at $225.

This means a DVC membership will cost at least $22,000 to just buy points, not including closing costs or any other fees. Add all this together, and a DVC membership can easily cost guests north of $25,000.

Disney World has seen many of its free perks go extinct over the last several years, with the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade being the latest example.

The first iteration of Disney’s shooting gallery opened alongside the original Disneyland Resort in 1955 and is still in operation today, though the West Coast resort has certainly seen its fair share of changes to its Frontierland section of the park.

