Disney To Host Christmas Day NBA Basketball Matchup on Main Street U.S.A

Disney and the NBA are teaming up to deliver a holiday treat for basketball and Disney fans alike. On December 25, viewers can enjoy a “Disney-themed alternative broadcast” of the Christmas Day matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, featuring a magical twist.

Set to air at 10 a.m. MST, the special broadcast titled “Dunk the Halls” will create a digital basketball court on Main Street, U.S.A, at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. Animated versions of NBA stars, including Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson, will compete in the whimsical Disney-themed setting.

Basketball Meets Disney Magic

Disney’s innovative broadcast will use state-of-the-art real-time visualization technology to reimagine the game. According to NBA.com, every real-world play from the Knicks-Spurs game at Madison Square Garden—three-pointers, dunks, layups, and more—will be mirrored in animated form, with players performing in the magical Christmas surroundings of Disney’s iconic theme park.

Fans can expect a fully immersive experience as Disney blends the excitement of professional basketball with its signature storytelling and visuals. This marks another step in the collaboration between Disney and the NBA to provide family-friendly entertainment.

A Festive Treat for All Ages

The Dunk the Halls broadcast offers a unique viewing option for fans looking to enjoy NBA action with a touch of Disney magic. Whether you’re rooting for the Knicks or Spurs, this festive take on the game is designed to appeal to families, kids, and basketball enthusiasts alike.

For those who prefer traditional coverage, the live broadcast of the Knicks-Spurs game will also be available on standard networks. However, Dunk the Halls is shaping up to be a holiday highlight, offering viewers a fun and innovative way to experience the game.

A New Chapter in Sports Entertainment

By merging live sports with cutting-edge animation, Disney continues to push the boundaries of sports entertainment. The Dunk the Halls broadcast underscores the company’s commitment to creating unique, family-friendly content that blends magic with real-world excitement.