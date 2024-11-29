Disney Shares Exclusive New Look Inside Upcoming Thrill Ride in Florida

Disney teases one of its most exciting and mysterious new rides in Florida.

Walt Disney World recently shared a new look inside its Test Track 3.0 attraction in EPCOT, giving fans a peek behind the curtain on one of the resort’s most interesting and mysterious projects. Disney confirmed last year it would be going back to the drawing board for Test Track, a ride that was given its first large-scale makeover in 2012.

Known as Test Track 2.0, this second iteration of the ride brought the original 1999 version of Test Track into the modern age, complete with a new story and enhanced visuals. However, for some, this revamped version of Test Track fell flat, seemingly doing the same for Disney itself, with the company confirming it would be reworking the thrill ride once again.

Guests have been able to watch as construction on the new Test Track and demolition of the old version continue in EPCOT, with Disney now sharing a first look inside the ride.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a first look inside the Test Track project site at EPCOT! The new show scenes that can be seen in this video will showcase technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone.

Test Track 3.0 doesn’t have an official opening date yet, but the revamped thrill ride is expected to debut sometime in 2025, a year that is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Walt Disney World’s history.

Not only will EPCOT be getting a new version of Test Track, but several other iconic rides and attractions will be revamped next year. This list includes It’s Tough to Be A Bug and the entirety of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which will be shut down to make way for new experiences inspired by Disney’s Zootopia, Encanto, and Indiana Jones franchises, respectively.

Disney’s Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, Muppet*Vision 3D, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will also close soon. These attractions are all slated to either be rethemed or replaced entirely, prompting a lot of controversy among fans.

These upcoming projects are part of Disney’s initiative to enhance its resorts worldwide, with the company pledging earlier this year to spend a whopping $60 billion on its parks over the next decade.

