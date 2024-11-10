Disney Parks to Remove Original Moana, Replacement Confirmed to Debut

Disney fans are in for a treat as Disney Parks prepare to debut a refreshed Moana costume for meet-and-greet experiences across multiple locations worldwide. In anticipation of Moana 2, Disney’s Polynesian wayfinder will showcase a vibrant new look, set to debut on November 24 at Disney California Adventure, EPCOT, and Disneyland Paris. Hong Kong Disneyland will join the excitement with Moana’s updated appearance arriving just days later on November 29.

The costume update arrives as Disney fans eagerly await the November 27 release of Moana 2, which will reunite Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as they reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. The storyline, set three years after the original film, follows Moana as she embarks on a journey across Oceania, this time driven by a mysterious call from her ancestors.

Where to Find Moana in Disney Parks

As Moana prepares for a new chapter on the big screen, she also remains a cherished presence in Disney’s theme parks, where fans can meet and interact with the beloved character. Here’s where guests can find Moana and enjoy her enchanting storytelling:

Disney California Adventure : Moana regularly meets guests in the Grizzly Peak area, providing a nature-themed backdrop that complements her wayfinding spirit.

: Moana regularly meets guests in the Grizzly Peak area, providing a nature-themed backdrop that complements her wayfinding spirit. EPCOT : Guests can find Moana at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana—a brand-new immersive walkthrough experience celebrating the power of water and its role in nature.

: Guests can find Moana at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana—a brand-new immersive walkthrough experience celebrating the power of water and its role in nature. Disneyland Paris : Moana joins guests at the Adventureland section, offering an exotic setting to celebrate her Polynesian heritage.

: Moana joins guests at the Adventureland section, offering an exotic setting to celebrate her Polynesian heritage. Hong Kong Disneyland: Fans visiting this park can meet Moana at a scenic ocean-themed backdrop, embodying the spirit of Oceania’s vast seas.

In addition to meet-and-greets, Moana often appears in special Disney parades and events, further showcasing her adventurous spirit to Disney fans worldwide. With her refreshed look, Disney promises a vivid costume that brings new details and inspiration from the sequel’s storyline to life.

The Success of the First Moana and Its Financial Triumph

Released in 2016, Moana quickly captured hearts with its stunning visuals, inspiring protagonist, and the powerful theme of self-discovery. The film’s blend of Polynesian culture, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable soundtrack propelled it to box office success, grossing over $690 million globally. Songs like “How Far I’ll Go,” composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, became instant classics, making Moana a beloved Disney hit that resonated across generations.

The movie’s success extended beyond ticket sales, with merchandise, theme park attractions, and fan demand for a sequel. Moana’s character has become a mainstay in Disney’s repertoire, symbolizing courage, curiosity, and a connection to heritage—qualities that continue to inspire audiences as they anticipate her next journey.

Everything We Know About Moana 2

As the release date of Moana 2 approaches, fans are excited for what lies ahead for Moana and her world. Here’s a look at what we know so far:

Release Date: Moana 2 will hit theaters on November 27, just in time for the holiday season, aiming to capture both family audiences and fans of the original.

Plot Synopsis: Set three years after the events of the first film, Moana 2 finds our heroine receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors, sending her and Maui on a new journey to the uncharted waters of Oceania. Together, they face mysterious dangers and encounter ancient beings, with the stakes higher than ever.

Returning Cast: Auli’i Cravalho reprises her role as Moana, bringing her iconic voice back to the screen alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Other returning cast members include Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, and Nicole Scherzinger as Moana’s mother, Sina. New characters include Moana’s younger sister, Simea, voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who joins the adventure for the first time.

Villains and Challenges: The sequel will introduce Matangi, an ominous character surrounded by dark energy and accompanied by a swarm of bats, hinting at a new supernatural threat. Trailers showcase Matangi as a powerful antagonist who claims she will destroy Moana and Maui. With dangerous storms and long-lost waters to explore, the journey promises even greater peril than Moana’s first voyage.

The Original Moana: A Recap of Its Heroic Journey

The original Moana took audiences on a journey of courage and self-discovery. The story began with Moana, the daughter of Chief Tui, longing to explore beyond her island’s reef—a desire her father discouraged due to the dangers of the open sea. However, when her island faced a mysterious blight, Moana set sail to find the demigod Maui and restore the Heart of Te Fiti, an emerald stone stolen years earlier.

Throughout the film, Moana overcame physical and emotional challenges, eventually restoring balance to the islands and bringing Maui back into the fold as a hero. The film’s success stemmed from its cultural richness, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable characters, and it established Moana as a defining character in Disney’s modern era.

With Moana 2 on the horizon and Moana’s refreshed look set to debut in Disney Parks, fans worldwide have plenty to celebrate as they prepare to join the wayfinder on her next big adventure.

Are you excited to see this new version of Moana at Disney?