Disney Slashes Operations: Theme Park Fails to Open, 14 Rides Closed

One Disney park is facing unexpected issues today as a tropical storm sweeps through the region.

Disney parks are known for their immersive attractions, precise operations, and dedication to guest experience. Yet, 2024 has proven challenging for Disney theme parks across the globe, as extreme weather events increasingly impact daily operations.

This year alone, Hurricanes Milton and Helene battered Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and weather disturbances have forced Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland to adjust hours or close entirely. But we’re not done yet – with Storm Sara forming in the Caribbean, experts are currently keeping a close eye out for potential future disruptions in Florida.

Tropical Storm Causes Delayed Operations at Disney Park

At Hong Kong Disneyland, today’s operations are being impacted by Tropical Cyclone Toraji.

Originally scheduled to open at 10 a.m., park officials delayed its opening to 11.30 a.m. after Hong Kong Observatory raised the weather warning to Typhoon Signal 8 (T8).

The park will open with limited operations at around 11:30 AM upon typhoon signal lowering to Strong Wind Signal No. 3. Outdoor attractions will be suspended under Signal No. 3. Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre will open at around 11:30 AM. For latest show times and attraction availability, please check our official mobile app or approach our cast members.

Now that this warning has been lowered back down to Strong Wind Signal No. 3, the park has officially reopened.

However, just like yesterday – when Hong Kong was also under a Strong Wind Signal No. 3 – all of its outdoor attractions remain closed at the time of writing. This leaves just seven rides in operation: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle!, Frozen Ever After, Hyperspace Mountain, Iron Man Experience, “it’s a small world,” The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and Mystic Manor.

While last night’s performance of “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular went ahead as planned, it did so without fireworks. It’s safe to assume that the same will be true this evening.

Check out the full list of 14 closures:

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

Cinderella Carousel

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad

Jungle River Cruise

Mad Hatter Tea Cups

Main Street Vehicles

Orbitron

Rafts to Tarzan’s Treehouse

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Spin

Tarzan’s Treehouse

Toy Soldier Parachute Drop

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Today’s adjustments follow a similar weather-related closure for the Disney park on November 9, when Super Typhoon Yinxing led to a No. 3 warning signal and shut down 13 attractions.

For guests onsite, Hong Kong Disneyland’s official app remains the best source for live updates on showtimes and attraction availability. The park – already grappling with attendance and profitability challenges – will close at 8.30 p.m. as planned despite the weather’s impact on operations.

Have you been impacted by inclement weather at Disney’s theme parks in 2024?