Will Storm Sara Hit Florida? What Meteorologists Are Saying

As the 2024 hurricane season draws to a close, there’s growing concern over a new weather system brewing in the Caribbean. Florida, still reeling from back-to-back storms, may once again find itself in the crosshairs. Let’s take a closer look at how things have unfolded so far and what could be next.

Late September saw Hurricane Helene, the fifth hurricane and second major system of the 2024 season, wreak havoc across Florida and other nearby states. The devastation was profound, with over 200 lives lost across the affected areas. As if that weren’t enough, just two weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled through, forcing beloved attractions like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort to close their gates. In the wake of these disasters, celebrities like Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift stepped up, offering financial assistance to communities grappling with the aftermath.

However, as Florida continues to recover, meteorologists are now turning their attention to a new storm system developing in the Caribbean. According to a report by Click Orlando, the “[National Hurricane Center has highlighted our newest area of interest and already bumped odds up to a 40% chance of development by this time next week].” If the system progresses as anticipated, it will earn the name Sara, joining the list of named storms this year.

What’s been especially intriguing for meteorologists this season is how unpredictable storm trajectories have been. Earlier in November, Hurricane Rafael set a new precedent by turning westward into the Gulf of Mexico instead of heading toward Florida, which is the typical pattern for November storms. This uncharacteristic route has led experts to speculate on how future storms, including Sara, might behave.

Click Orlando explains, “The trough extending down toward the south opens up a pathway for the system to not only take advantage of additional rising motions in the atmosphere but to naturally gravitate toward this area of low pressure.” Essentially, the atmospheric setup might draw Sara toward the United States East Coast, especially as two successive cold fronts are expected to move into Florida.

With the fall season’s cooler, drier air pushing into the region, analysts believe that “[there is another large cold front expected to come through the eastern half of the country shortly after this initial push of cooler, drier air]. That’s the key in terms of determining if this future feature could head our way or completely disappear thanks to the fresh batch of shear and dry air associated with our fall front.” These cold fronts could either steer the storm away or, if conditions align, push it toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it could gather strength.

As the hurricane season officially ends on December 1, residents and visitors to Florida are holding their breath, hoping that Sara will not join the ranks of Helene and Milton in causing further devastation. The state has faced more than its share of challenges this year, and the thought of another storm looming is hardly welcome news.

Will Sara stay in the Caribbean, or could it be the final storm to make landfall this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and keep checking back for updates on Inside the Magic.