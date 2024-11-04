Disney to Open Parks Without Attractions Through 2025, Operational Cost Cuts Begin

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Paris this winter, it’s important to note that the park will be adjusting operating hours for select attractions and even the parks themselves.

Beginning on November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025, some Disneyland Paris attractions will open later than usual, likely as part of an effort to reduce operational costs during the slower winter season.

These changes come in conjunction with planned maintenance closures and special events, aligning with Disneyland Paris’s ongoing efforts to balance cost efficiency and guest experience during the colder months.

Attractions Opening Later to Curb Operational Costs

Starting November 16, several popular attractions across Disneyland Paris will open later in the day, allowing Disney to manage staffing and maintenance more effectively. This adjustment impacts some family-favorite rides, including:

Autopia – opens at 11:00 a.m.

– opens at 11:00 a.m. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – opens at 12:00 p.m.

– opens at 12:00 p.m. Cars ROAD TRIP – opens at 11:00 a.m.

– opens at 11:00 a.m. Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque – opens at 11:00 a.m.

– opens at 11:00 a.m. Le Pays des Contes de Fées – opens at 11:00 a.m.

These later opening times will stay in effect until January 5, with a few exceptions for private events on December 12, 17, and 19 when Disneyland Park will close earlier than usual. For guests, this schedule means that a few attractions will only be available from mid-morning, potentially helping to reduce overall wait times later in the day as more guests arrive.

Maintenance Closures of Key Attractions

In addition to the staggered openings, Disneyland Paris is also implementing temporary closures on various attractions for essential maintenance and upkeep. The Princess Pavilion and Les Voyages de Pinocchio, for instance, will close for short periods, affecting guests looking to experience these fan-favorite rides. Here’s a detailed look at the planned closures:

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains® (Snow White) : Closed from November 4 to November 16, 2024

: Closed from November 4 to November 16, 2024 Phantom Manor : Closed from November 18 to November 30, 2024

: Closed from November 18 to November 30, 2024 Princess Pavilion : Closed from November 18 to November 23, 2024

: Closed from November 18 to November 23, 2024 Flying Carpets Over Agrabah : Closed until November 9, 2024

: Closed until November 9, 2024 Les Voyages de Pinocchio (Pinocchio’s Voyages) : Closed from December 2 to December 14, 2024

: Closed from December 2 to December 14, 2024 Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain : Closed from December 2 to December 9, 2024

: Closed from December 2 to December 9, 2024 Big Thunder Mountain : Closed starting January 6, 2025, with no reopening date confirmed

: Closed starting January 6, 2025, with no reopening date confirmed Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing : Closed starting January 6, 2025, with reopening date pending

: Closed starting January 6, 2025, with reopening date pending Le Passage Enchanté d’Aladdin : Closed from January 6 to January 18, 2025

: Closed from January 6 to January 18, 2025 Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque : Closed from January 6 to January 11, 2025

: Closed from January 6 to January 11, 2025 Le Pays des Contes de Fées : Closed from January 6 to January 11, 2025

: Closed from January 6 to January 11, 2025 It’s A Small World: Scheduled for closure on January 20, 2025, with no specified reopening date

These maintenance periods are crucial for keeping Disneyland Paris attractions in top form, especially after the heavy visitor traffic expected over the holiday season. However, for visitors planning winter trips, these closures may affect their ability to experience some of the park’s classic attractions.

Park-Wide Hour Adjustments Coming in 2025

In addition to ride-specific changes, Disneyland Paris has also announced adjusted hours for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park starting in January 2025.

The new hours reflect the park’s efforts to streamline operations during the winter season when attendance typically dips. Disneyland Park will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and extend to 9:00 p.m. on weekends.

Walt Disney Studios Park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and until 9:00 p.m. on weekends. Special exceptions include January 14 and January 17, when the parks will close even earlier for private events.

These revised hours align with Disneyland Paris’s strategy to adjust based on seasonal attendance trends. Winter days often see fewer visitors, especially in the evening, due to shorter daylight hours and colder weather.

By aligning park hours with these attendance patterns, Disneyland Paris aims to reduce operational costs while still providing a magical experience for those who choose to visit during this quieter season.

Looking Ahead: Exciting New Attractions and Expansions

Despite the winter adjustments, Disneyland Paris is preparing for a series of expansions and new attractions that will greatly enhance the park experience in the coming years. As part of a €2 billion investment, Disneyland Paris is set to unveil new lands, spectacular shows, and thrilling rides.

Starting on January 10, 2025, guests can look forward to a new nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park. This high-tech show promises to illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A., with a combination of fireworks, projections, and drone displays.

This addition is designed to keep Disneyland Paris at the forefront of entertainment technology and offer an unforgettable evening experience.

Further down the line, Walt Disney Studios Park will transform into “Disney Adventure World” in 2026, featuring the much-anticipated “World of Frozen.”

This immersive area will allow visitors to step into the kingdom of Arendelle and meet beloved characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Additionally, a groundbreaking Lion King-themed water ride is set to debut, providing a unique, family-friendly experience inspired by the landscapes of Africa.

Disneyland Paris is also planning an innovative water-based nighttime spectacular over Central Lake, incorporating choreographed fountains, water screens, and advanced special effects to offer a one-of-a-kind visual feast. For fans of Disney’s Tangled, a new spinning attraction themed around Rapunzel’s famous lantern scene will open, inviting guests into the magical world of the film.

Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics,” a new nighttime adventure debuting on November 23, 2024, at Avengers Campus. This interactive experience will feature Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch battling supernatural forces, bringing an extra layer of excitement to Disneyland Paris’s Avengers-themed land.

A Promising Future Awaits

While winter may bring shorter hours and temporary closures to Disneyland Paris, the park’s ambitious expansion plans ensure there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming years. With new lands, advanced shows, and family-friendly attractions, Disneyland Paris is well on its way to becoming an even more immersive and exciting destination.

From Frozen-themed experiences to African-inspired adventures, the future of Disneyland Paris promises magic, innovation, and wonder for Disney fans of all ages.

What do you think of Disney’s newest cost-cutting measures?