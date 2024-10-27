Disney Park To Evacuate All Guests by 7 P.M. Beginning in 2025

With the holiday season around the corner, Disneyland Paris has updated its park hours through the end of January 2025, signaling a slight reduction in hours during the winter months. This change will impact both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, with shorter operating hours on weekdays and specific adjustments on select dates in January.
When Walt Disney first envisioned Disneyland, he likely saw the potential for growth, but the scope of today’s Disney empire would likely have surpassed even his wildest dreams.
Today, visitors can experience the magic of both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as well as Disney parks around the globe. In addition to Disneyland Paris, there are international resorts in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, with many offering multiple parks to explore.
Disneyland Paris, which opened in 1992, marked Disney’s first foray into the European market and represented a milestone in the company’s global ambitions under then-CEO Michael Eisner.
However, the park faced immediate challenges, from cultural resistance to financial difficulties amid a sluggish French economy. Critics argued that the park’s American-centric themes were misaligned with European sensibilities, while economic challenges and labor disputes hindered its success.
These issues, combined with operational hiccups, dampened public perception and led Disney to reevaluate its approach to resonate more with European visitors.
In the late 1990s, Disneyland Paris pivoted, investing heavily in new attractions, live entertainment, and themed accommodations. Embracing European culture more fully, the resort underwent a major transformation that broadened its appeal and enhanced its authenticity.
This period also marked the introduction of popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, which infused new energy and drew in broader audiences. The 2002 opening of Walt Disney Studios Park provided even more variety, giving Disneyland Paris Resort a significant boost in both attendance and reputation.
Today, Disneyland Paris attracts millions of visitors annually and has become a staple of European tourism, embodying Disney’s trademark storytelling and immersive experiences. The resort’s journey from struggle to success serves as a powerful example of adaptation and resilience, lessons that continue to inform Disney’s international ventures worldwide.
Updated Park Hours
The new schedule, effective immediately and extending through January 31, 2025, reflects seasonal adjustments typical of winter operations, balancing attendance expectations with operational needs. At the moment, Disneyland Park is open until 10:00 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios Park is open until 9:00 p.m.
- Disneyland Park
- Weekdays: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Weekends: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Walt Disney Studios Park
- Weekdays: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Weekends: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
In addition, there are a few exceptions to these standard hours:
- On January 14, Disneyland Park will close at 7:00 p.m.
- On January 17, both parks will close earlier, with Disneyland Park closing at 7:00 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios Park at 6:30 p.m.
These adjustments are aligned with the park’s historically lighter visitor numbers during the winter, following the bustling holiday season.
Reasons Behind the Adjustment
Disneyland Paris often tailors its hours to seasonal demand, focusing on cost efficiency while maintaining guest experience. Reduced hours are common in colder months when fewer visitors are expected, as guests generally favor earlier visits due to shorter daylight hours and colder evenings.
These changes allow Disneyland Paris to balance operating costs with guest attendance, ensuring the park maintains its high standards of cleanliness, entertainment, and service.
That being said, we have seen a decline in guests since the 2024 Summer Olympics, which could also be a possible reason to shut down early.
What Guests Can Expect Over the Holidays
While hours are adjusted post-holiday, Disneyland Paris is still preparing to offer an enchanting holiday season for guests with a full lineup of seasonal events and decor.
Disneyland Paris’ Christmas season typically transforms the park into a winter wonderland, with seasonal parades, festive decor, holiday-themed treats, and unique entertainment offerings. Visitors in December can expect extended hours on weekends to accommodate the holiday rush, but starting in January, the parks will resume these winter hours.
Planning Your Visit
For travelers and fans planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, it’s advisable to check the park’s official schedule before arrival, as additional adjustments may occur. Visiting during the weekday winter months may offer a less crowded experience, but guests should be prepared for slightly shorter park hours and cooler temperatures.
This update provides guests with a heads-up on planning for early closures, particularly in January, and it is a reminder to regularly review the schedule for any further changes.
What’s Coming to Disneyland Paris?
Disneyland Paris is gearing up for an impressive transformation with a series of updates set to roll out in the coming years, cementing its place as Europe’s premier Disney destination. As part of a planned €2 billion investment, the park will soon feature new lands, immersive attractions, and captivating entertainment experiences that promise to enchant both longtime fans and first-time visitors.
New Nighttime Show in 2025
Beginning January 10, 2025, a brand-new nighttime spectacular will illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. This show aims to blend vibrant lighting, music, and magical effects to create an unforgettable evening display.
Disney Adventure World and World of Frozen (2026)
Disneyland Paris is rebranding its Walt Disney Studios Park to “Disney Adventure World” in 2026, coinciding with the much-anticipated debut of the “World of Frozen.” This expansion will bring guests directly into Arendelle, where they’ll be able to meet popular characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
This Frozen-themed area is expected to draw families and Frozen fans to experience the icy enchantment of Elsa’s kingdom in a fully immersive environment.
New Lion King Water Ride
Adding a bit of adventure to Disney Adventure World, Disneyland Paris is also introducing a world-first water attraction inspired by The Lion King. Guests will embark on a journey through the African savanna, fully immersing them in the beloved film’s landscapes, characters, and themes.
Central Lake Nighttime Spectacular
Disney Adventure World will also host a cutting-edge nighttime show over its new Central Lake. Utilizing water screens, choreographed fountains, drones, and special effects, this show will be one of Disneyland Paris’s most ambitious productions, aiming to provide a one-of-a-kind visual experience.
Tangled Attraction
Disney fans can also look forward to a ride based on Disney’s Tangled. Themed around the famous lantern scene, this spinning attraction will allow visitors to step into the world of Rapunzel, adding another enchanting experience to the expanding park.
Doctor Strange’s New Adventure
Starting November 23, 2024, Avengers Campus will debut “Doctor Strange: Mystery of the Mystics,” a new nighttime experience where Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch join forces to fight off an occult threat to the campus. With dazzling effects and a compelling storyline, this experience will add a fresh layer of excitement for Marvel fans.
A Bright Future for Disneyland Paris
These updates mark one of the most extensive expansions for Disneyland Paris, setting the park up as a European destination for cutting-edge attractions and magical experiences. From Frozen and Lion King adventures to Marvel superhero escapades, Disneyland Paris’s future looks promising, attracting Disney fans from across the globe to experience its reimagined magic.
These thrilling additions are sure to elevate Disneyland Paris’s appeal, transforming it into a must-visit for Disney fans and travelers alike.