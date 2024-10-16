Disney’s NEW Price Hikes: Eating at the Park Now Comes With a Unaffordable Bill

Seeing prince increases occur at the Disney Parks is never a joyful experience if you are planning a magical vacation, but sadly, they do occur.

While many of us may try to ignore the steep price increases that pop up, it is best to be aware of them before your trip as there may be more ways to save money if you can avoid some more costly options, especially when it comes to food.

Food at Disney parks is more than just a necessity; for many visitors, it’s a significant part of the magic. Guests plan entire trips around iconic snacks, limited-time offerings, and immersive dining experiences. From themed treats to gourmet meals, the culinary side of Disney is a fan favorite that draws in foodies from around the world.

At Disney World in Florida, a few beloved food items always top visitors’ must-try lists. The famous Dole Whip, a refreshing pineapple soft-serve, is practically a rite of passage for any first-time guest.

Turkey legs, sold in various locations throughout the parks, have become an Instagram-worthy snack due to their massive size. Meanwhile, at Epcot’s World Showcase, many flock to the France pavilion for the mouthwatering croissants, crêpes, and the fan-favorite, L’Artisan des Glaces ice cream.

Special food events like the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival offer even more opportunities to explore unique, globally inspired dishes.

Over in Disneyland Paris, the culinary offerings are equally enchanting but with a European flair. French patisserie options like macarons and éclairs are wildly popular, with the park offering a range of Parisian-style cafes and boulangeries.

A standout dining experience is Chez Rémy, a Ratatouille-themed restaurant that serves classic French cuisine in a whimsical setting that shrinks diners down to the size of a rat. Guests also rave about the Mickey-shaped brioche and the croque monsieur sandwiches, which give a nod to French comfort food with a Disney twist.

However, the magic of Disney dining does come with a price. In recent years, food costs at Disney parks have noticeably increased, with popular snacks and meals steadily rising in price.

The infamous turkey leg, which was once a more affordable indulgence, has seen a price hike, as have many other quick-service and sit-down dining options.

While fans continue to enjoy the culinary experience, the rising costs have become a topic of discussion, with some questioning whether Disney is pricing out the average visitor from indulging as much as they used to. Nonetheless, the popularity of Disney’s food offerings shows no signs of slowing down.

Now, more price increases have been confirmed at Disneyland Paris.

DLP Welcome shared the recent price increases that are hitting Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

“Quand les seules nouveautés de Disneyland Paris sont les augmentations tarifaires…

+10€ aux Restaurants Captain Jack’s, Bistrot Chez Remy, Downtown (55€)

+5€ Auberge de Cendrillon (100€)

+3,50€ Poncho

+5€ Photo avec cadre

+3€ Photo seule

+3€ Poupée Princesses

+1 € Menu enfant (10€)

+0.5€ Soda aux buffets (5.5€)

+0.2€ Soda dans les parcs (4.2€)”

Disneyland Paris has recently seen noticeable price increases across a range of offerings. Dining at popular spots like Captain Jack’s Restaurant, Bistrot Chez Remy, and Downtown has gone up by 10 €, bringing meals to 55 €, while a meal at Cinderella Inn has jumped 5 €, now costing 100 €.

Even smaller items like ponchos have seen a 3.50 € rise, with framed photos going up by 5 € and standalone photos increasing by 3 €. Merchandise hasn’t been spared either, with Princess Dolls up 3 €.

Children’s menus have seen a 1 € bump, now priced at 10 €, and even soft drinks have been affected, with soda at buffets increasing by 0.50 € to 5.50 €, and park sodas rising by 0.20 € to 4.20 €. These price hikes reflect a broader trend in theme park costs, leaving some guests feeling the pinch.

Of course, food is just one aspect of your Disney vacation that you would have to spend money on. At Disneyland Paris, guests must buy their ticket to the park, a hotel stay on the property if they want to avoid that hour+ train ride from Paris, as well as Disney Premier Access if they want to skip the line for any attraction.

What Else is Going on at Disneyland Paris?

Most recently at Disneyland Paris, Disney has demonstrated a commitment to cultural sensitivity by rebranding a location on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Paris Resort. The establishment formerly known as the “Chinese Laundry” has been replaced with “Mr. Luk’s Catering,” offering authentic Chinese cuisine.

This change addresses outdated stereotypes that have drawn criticism. The original design perpetuated a common 19th-century stereotype, which became increasingly problematic as societal discussions around race and representation evolved.

By replacing the Chinese Laundry with a catering service, Disney aims to celebrate Chinese culture more authentically. This move not only acknowledges past concerns but also reflects a broader shift toward cultural sensitivity and inclusivity. Read more on that here.

Despite recent challenges, including bed bug infestations, overcrowding, ongoing construction, and the closure of Studio 1, the future of Disneyland Paris and Disney Adventure World remains bright.

The D23 Expo generated excitement with announcements of new attractions and experiences. The upcoming Lion King-themed attraction, set to open in 2026, will offer guests an immersive journey through the African savanna. There will also be a Frozen-themed land opening.

Visitors can also anticipate a new nighttime spectacular over Adventure Bay and a fresh nighttime show at Disneyland Park.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, revealed plans for a new Lion King-themed area at Disneyland Paris. This area will feature a water-based attraction, character meet-and-greets, themed dining, and shopping options.

Inside the Magic reported on an ongoing leak at the Disneyland Hotel, which has yet to be addressed.

Despite these challenges, Disneyland Paris remains a popular destination. The upcoming attractions and experiences offer hope for a positive future for the parks.

